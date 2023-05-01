×
Sunday's Digital Daily: May 1,2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Louis Vuitton Stages Monumental Pre-Fall 2023 Show in Seoul

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Lemme Is in Expansion Mode

Guillaume Jesel to Lead Tom Ford, Peter Hawkings Named Creative Director

Porsche, Puma Team on 3D Mtrx Sneakers 

The sneaker is designed with a midsole created by a 3D printer.

Porsche Design, Puma team on 3D Mtrx sneakers.
The 3D Mtrx sneakers. Courtesy of Porsche Design

Puma is embarking on its latest collaboration this month, one that includes a technological innovation for the activewear company.

The brand is teaming with Porsche Design on the 3D Mtrx sneaker, which is designed with a midsole that’s made by a 3D printer. The sneaker marks the first time both brands have used a 3D printer to design a sneaker’s midsole. 

The sneaker’s midsole takes inspiration from Porsche by modeling after the automobile manufacturer’s logo. The midsole is also created with a high-end elastic material that’s said to offer better performance and durability compared to foam midsoles, according to Puma.

According to the brands, the sneaker’s sole conserves up to 83 percent of vertical energy from the wearer, which will help increase their performance. 

The 3D Mtrx sneaker is the latest collaboration to come from both brands. Earlier this year Puma unveiled its first collection designed by June Ambrose and teamed with Palomo Spain for a surf-inspired collection. For Porsche, the automobile brand embarked on a multiyear partnership with FaZe Clan and teamed with Patrick Dempsey on an eyewear collection in January. 

The Porsche Design 3D Mtrx sneaker comes in a black-and-white colorway and an all-black colorway. The sneakers retail for $430 and are available at Porsche Design stores, its website and Puma’s website starting Tuesday. 

