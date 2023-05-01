Porsche, Puma Team on 3D Mtrx Sneakers 

Puma is embarking on its latest collaboration this month, one that includes a technological innovation for the activewear company.

The brand is teaming with Porsche Design on the 3D Mtrx sneaker, which is designed with a midsole that’s made by a 3D printer. The sneaker marks the first time both brands have used a 3D printer to design a sneaker’s midsole.

The sneaker’s midsole takes inspiration from Porsche by modeling after the automobile manufacturer’s logo. The midsole is also created with a high-end elastic material that’s said to offer better performance and durability compared to foam midsoles, according to Puma.

The Puma and Porsche Design 3D Mtrx sneakers

According to the brands, the sneaker’s sole conserves up to 83 percent of vertical energy from the wearer, which will help increase their performance.

The 3D Mtrx sneaker is the latest collaboration to come from both brands. Earlier this year Puma unveiled its first collection designed by June Ambrose and teamed with Palomo Spain for a surf-inspired collection. For Porsche, the automobile brand embarked on a multiyear partnership with FaZe Clan and teamed with Patrick Dempsey on an eyewear collection in January.

The Porsche Design 3D Mtrx sneaker comes in a black-and-white colorway and an all-black colorway. The sneakers retail for $430 and are available at Porsche Design stores, its website and Puma’s website starting Tuesday.