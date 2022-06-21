Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: French, Italian, German Fashion Councils, Others Launch European Fashion Alliance

Prince William at 40: The Sartorial Makings of a Future King

Instead of a fancy new portrait by a renowned photographer or artist, he’s chosen something more powerful — being one with his people.

JUNE 21st 2022: Prince William The
Happy 40th birthday to Prince William, the future king of United Kingdom. zz/KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx

LONDONPrince William is now 40 years old.

But there are no bells and whistles for the future king of the United Kingdom on his milestone birthday. Instead of a fancy new portrait by a renowned photographer or artist, he’s chosen something more powerful — being one with his people. 

The Duke of Cambridge took to his family Instagram account the night before his big birthday to share a photo of himself on the cover of “The Big Issue,” a street newspaper that offers homeless people an opportunity to work and earn income.

“I was 11 when I first visited @passagecharity with my mother and since then, homelessness has stuck with me as an issue I want to fight for,” he said in another post. “I have always believed in using my platform to help bring attention and action to those who are struggling and I commit to doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.”

Related Galleries

On Tuesday, he spent the day with Dave Martin, the veteran “Big Issue” vendor. The royal was dressed in a moss green shirt, navy chinos and suede shoes, the wardrobe of a future king who’s firmly signaling he doesn’t need the emperor’s new clothes.

It’s clear that the prince knows the monarchy has to move on and adjust to the times rather than tending to the archaic ideology of what royalty should look like. And it’s something that his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales was well aware of that has been passed down to her sons and daughter in laws.

Unlike both his parents, William has shied away from stylish sartorial matters rather than allowing them to shape his image, as Diana did with the help of Gianni Versace, Victor Edelstein, Catherine Walker and many more. 

Meanwhile, Charles has embraced being an avid dresser in his Savile Row suits from Anderson & Sheppard and Gieves & Hawkes. In 2020, he even launched a sustainable fashion collection with Yoox Net-a-porter via his education and community-focused charity, The Prince’s Foundation.

“Fashion per se isn’t necessary for a future king, but a strong sense of style is. The Queen never looks fashionable, but she has a recognizable signature look. And that is important for a monarch today and always. He needs to look like his own man, he needs to look as if he’s self-aware,” said Jeremy Langmead, author of “Vain Glorious: A Shameless Guide for Men Who Want to Look Their Best.” 

“And frankly, why should it be left to the royal wives to make all the effort? The men should have to up their ante, too.”

The Millennial king-to-be is playing a strategic game that’s going to benefit him in the long run to be taken more seriously. “Forty is the age when you become more comfortable in your own skin, when you’re more at peace with how you appear, and less eager to dress just to please others,” said Langmead, detailing that William’s forties offer an opportunity for him to grow more confident and daring.

“He just needs to avoid dressing blandly, or like our politicians. Whether in or out of ceremonial dress, he needs a certain sartorial stature.”

When the Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 in January, three portraits by esteemed fashion photographer Paolo Roversi were released as part of the celebration. 

In the following months, she embarked on a fashion metamorphosis, from making an appearance at London’s Design Museum to hand out the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to wearing strictly British designers over the Jubilee weekend.

It’s clear that William and Kate’s marriage and roles within the monarchy are balanced without stepping on each other’s spotlights.

Prince William's Style at 40 and

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prince William's Style at 40 and

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prince William's Style at 40 and

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Hot Summer Bags

Prince William's Style at 40 and

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prince William's Style at 40 and

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prince William's Style at 40 and

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Prince William's Style at 40 and

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad