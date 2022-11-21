×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

Men's

Catching Up With The Brooklyn Circus’ Ouigi Theodore 

Beauty

Femme Fatale, the New Euphoria and Other Emerging Beauty Trends

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons’ 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

The Belgian designer is shutting down his business after “an extraordinary 27-year journey.”

Raf Simons RTW Spring 2023
Raf Simons RTW Spring 2023 Yu Fujiwara/WWD

LONDON — It’s the end for Raf Simons’ eponymous label after 27 years, the designer revealed on Instagram on Monday.

His spring 2023 show staged during Frieze London in October will be the designer’s last collection for his own brand.

Simons launched his namesake label in 1995, working on it while simultaneously holding positions at Jil Sander, Dior, Calvin Klein and Prada, where he’s currently co-creative director since February 2020.

The designer has obsessed over youth, Americana and music during his nearly three-decade career in fashion.

Related Galleries

Fall 1995-96

Simons made his debut in 1995 with a film presentation ​​at the Daniele Ghiselli showroom in Milan. He learned how to cut and stitch via Linda Loppa, head of the fashion division of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts. 

His first collection was all about monochromatic uniforms, a motif that’s continued through Simons designs for the last two decades. Boxy blazers with long lapels; sweater vests with high necks in a combination of knitwear and leather; smart shirts paired with striped neckties.

Spring 1998 — Black Palms

Simons collaborated with the artist Franky Claeys to print stars and palm trees onto bare bodies of models walking the show, whom he scouted via radio ads. 

His roster included skaters, ravers and freethinkers — with more than 60 looks in the show.

Shirtless models walked in a big garage in the Bastille quarter in Paris with keffiyehs [a traditional checked headdress worn by those in the Arabian Peninsula] around their naked bodies, with black trousers; vests with the keffiyeh print and The Sex Pistols’ “Never Mind The Bollocks” album cover; and little skinny black waistcoats.

Spring 1999 — Kinetic Youth

The show started with David Bowie’s “Life on Mars?” playing as more than a dozen of black and white looks came out onto the runway. This was Simons’ way of bringing tailoring and linear clothing to teenagers. It included sleeveless white shirts; white crewneck sweaters; soft silky black jackets; teal sleeveless Ts and long jackets; and red pleated trousers and gray V-neck sweaters.

Spring 2002 — Woe Unto Those Who Spit on the Fear Generation…The Wind Will Blow It Back

The Belgian designer enlisted the help of graphic artist Peter De Potter for his collection that was a response to the aftermath of 9/11. Models came out onto the runway barefoot with fire torches in hand wearing loose white balaclavas; the words “Hope,” “Resistance,” “Visibility,” “Vigilance,” among others, could be read on the garments; utility jumpsuits belted; and oversized sweaters with billowy wrists.

Fall 2003 — Closer

Simons partnered with English graphic designer Peter Saville, most notably known for his album artwork for bands Joy Division and New Order. Four anoraks in the collection featured printed versions of New Order’s “Technique” and “Power, Corruption & Lies”; Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark’s “Dazzle Ships”; and Joy Division’s “Unknown Pleasures.”

It’s a collection famed for Simons’ take on British sensibility: red, yellow and blue schoolboy knitwear sweaters; slouchy musician tailoring; leather bombers with smart trousers that blur the dress code of casual-formal; and a subtle Union Jack stitched onto the back of a black leather and shearling jacket.

Fall 2014

Raf Simons Men’s RTW Fall 2014 Giovanni Giannoni

Simons has long been obsessed with youth, Americana and artist Ruby Sterling — all of which feature in this collection that kicked off with Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon.” The clichés were present — a round picture of Earth from outer space; black canvases splattered with white paint to resemble stars; and more splattered tailoring in purple, blue and orange.

Fall 2016

Backstage at Raf Simons men's RTW Fall 2016
Backstage at Raf Simons Men’s RTW Fall 2016 Alfredo Piola

Simons’ collegiate collection took getting dressed to new scales: XXL. The sweaters and cardigans hid the models’ hands with unfinished edges; coats slipped on and off; and puffer coats took up all the space.

Spring 2019

Simons referenced French designer Yves Saint Laurent’s jewel-toned color combinations of emerald green, sapphire yellow and pink howlite in a collection featuring duchess satin coats and satin T-shirts with his signature slouchy knitwear and oversized polo necks styled under or over.

Spring 2023

Raf Simons RTW Spring 2023
Raf Simons RTW Spring 2023 Yu Fujiwara/WWD

Simons is a man of few words, but many gestures. His last show hosted in London was an indicator of that — shortly after the runway show, the venue turned into a rave party with more than 1,000 guests present, including his industry peers: Pierpaolo Piccioli, Grace Wales Bonner, Christopher Kane and Roksanda Ilinčić.

It was his secret swan song with some of the best of his designs on show: carefully tailored rompers; clean-cut sleeveless tailoring; elegantly oversized cardigans; and a collaboration with the estate of the late Belgian painter Philippe Vandenberg.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Hot Summer Bags

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Youth, Americana and Music: Raf Simons 9 Most Memorable Fashion Shows

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad