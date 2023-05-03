EXCLUSIVE: Reiss, McLaren Racing Embark on Multiyear Partnership 

Reiss is going into the sporting world with its latest partnership.

The British fashion label announced on Wednesday it is embarking on a multiyear partnership with the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team. The partnership makes Reiss the official travel partner of the racing team.

“We share many of the same brand traits as McLaren, which made this partnership feel so authentic. We’re two iconic British brands with a focus on precision craftsmanship,” said Reiss chief executive officer Christos Angelides. “At Reiss, we have always been focused on dressing our customers for every occasion in their lives. They know that Reiss can help them to truly elevate their wardrobe and with that comes confidence, presence and style. We see these same attributes in F1. With their global travel from race to race, we know how important it is for the teams to look and feel their very best, and this plays into the strengths of Reiss and the ambition of McLaren and therefore we believe there is a natural synergy between the two brands with this partnership.”

Reiss’ styles as part of its partnership with McLaren. Courtesy of Reiss

The partnership will kick off this season with the McLaren racing team sporting Reiss’ spring 2023 collection during their travels and races.

“We want to empower the extended McLaren team with an elevated style and confidence that prepares them for every journey throughout the season,” Angelides continued. “It brings Reiss a new audience to engage with at a time when the sport is on such a phenomenal rise and our ambition is to use the new partnership to celebrate the very best of British product and elite performance.”

The partnership comes at a time that the McLaren team has been increasingly involved in the fashion world. Last month, the racing team inked a deal with sporting goods company Mitchell & Ness to create three limited-edition merchandise collections.

Also last month, Tumi tapped McLaren driver Lando Norris to be the face of its “Unpack Tomorrow” campaign, which also celebrated the racing team.