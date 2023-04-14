Market Moments: Rhude and Automobili Lamborghini Team on Apparel Collection

Rhude is teaming with Automobili Lamborghini for its latest collaboration.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear label founded by Rhuigi Villaseñor is joining forces with the Italian sports car manufacturer for an apparel collection that celebrates the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. The partnership was first unveiled during Miami Art Basel in December and showcased during Rhude’s fall 2023 runway show.

The apparel collection leverages Rhude’s streetwear sensibilities and takes inspiration from the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and a utilitarian style. The collection includes pieces like military jackets, cargo pants, polo shirts, T-shirts, shorts, hats and duffel bags.

Styles from the Rhude x Automobili Lamborghini collection. Courtesy of Rhude

The partnership was a natural one for Villaseñor, as the designer has long been a fan of auto sports and drives the Urus, a Lamborghini Super SUV.

“Cars and fashion are two of my favorite life joys,” he said. “Being able to marry these fields in a modern and intriguing approach excited me. I’m so thrilled for the world to see what we cook up here. Can’t thank the Lamborghini team enough for believing in my vision and letting me bring this to life.”

Standout pieces from the collection include a military-style jacket featuring patches designed with Rhude and Lamborghini’s iconography and a canvas duffel bag that also blends the two brands’ logos.

Rhude’s Automobili Lamborghini collaboration is the latest to come from Villaseñor. The designer, who is also the creative director of Bally, recently reunited with Zara for a genderless fashion collection and with Puma for a collection that celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The Rhude x Automobili Lamborghini collection ranges in price from $295 to $2,995 and is available on Rhude’s website starting Friday.