Rhuigi Villaseñor, NHL’s Arizona Coyotes Unveil Special Edition Jersey 

Rhuigi Villaseñor is continuing his relationship with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes with a new special edition drop.

The fashion designer, who is the founder and creative director behind streetwear label Rhude and the creative director of Bally, unveiled on Wednesday an Arizona-themed “Desert Night” alternative jersey for the hockey team. This is Villaseñor’s latest project with the Arizona Coyotes after the team appointed him its creative strategist in October.

“My inspiration for the third jersey came from the environment, the community, the colors and the clay — roots of the Arizona culture,” Villaseñor said. “I feel honored to pioneer with the Coyotes on the reimagining of the sport alongside culture and design.”

The burgundy-hued Adidas hockey jersey is designed with the state’s name written in cursive featuring a star located above the “I,” which references the Arizona state flag and “the desert night when coyotes hunt,” according to Villaseñor. The designer also looked to the team’s Kachina sweater, mimicking its print for the new jersey. Inside the jerseys, wearers can find images of small geckos on the collar, which are meant as a tribute to the gecko shoulder patch from the Coyotes’ original green alternative jersey and the current Desert Sienna Adidas Reverse Retro jersey.

“We are so excited to introduce our new third jersey, which complements our already classic Kachina sweater, and provides our amazing fans with even more to be excited about,” said Coyotes chief brand officer Alex Meruelo Jr. “Rhuigi did an incredible job capturing the essence of Arizona with this design, and we can’t wait to see our players and fans wearing these great jerseys the rest of this season and beyond.”

The Arizona Coyotes will be wearing the Villaseñor-designed alternative jerseys for the first time during Sunday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Coyotes are expected to wear the jersey 14 times during this NHL season. The jersey is available for purchase for $199 starting Wednesday on the NHL website and at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena and bookstores.