EXCLUSIVE: Rhuigi Villaseñor, Zara Reunite for Fashion Collection

The Rhude designer is releasing his second collection with the fashion retailer on Feb. 20 and celebrating with a New York City pop-up.

Rhude's Rhuigi Villaseñor teams with Zara on RHU collection
Styles from the Rhuigi x Zara RHU collection. Willy Vanderperre/Zara

Rhuigi Villaseñor is teaming up with Zara again for their latest fashion collection.

The Rhude designer is joining forces with the fashion retailer for his second fashion collection under the collaboration, called Redesigning Human Uniform, or RHU. The designer and retailer previously teamed last year for their first apparel collection.

The collection offers 20 men’s apparel pieces, such as varsity jackets, T-shirts, denim styles, leather jackets and polo shirts, as well as five footwear styles and six handbags. 

“The premise and the goal of this project remains the same: to enable young people with a real-world budget to access my aesthetic codes and design,” said Villaseñor, who is also the creative director for Bally. “RHU is an exercise in fashion democracy in which every piece is conceived, prototyped and produced with the values of dignity and accessibility front and center.” 

Related Galleries

The collection, called Cross Country, takes inspiration from myriad sources, including Rhude’s popular varsity jackets, American workwear and collegiate fashion. The key style in the collection is the varsity jacket, which is designed in a black-on-black colorway.

Styles from the Rhuigi x Zara RHU collection.

“With Zara as my partner, I want to go across the world with this,” the designer said about the collection’s inspiration. “What I see is that kids today don’t want to conform or be defined by the codes and boundaries that apply to their parents’ thinking. That philosophy is reflected in the way they wish to appear. Bagginess is comfortable and freeing, but they move between oversize and cropped or maybe tighter on the body to play with mixed proportions. And we keeping looking to the future with the mix of prints and play of color. My only regret about this collection is that it was not available for me back when I was shaping my own identity and style through clothing.” 

To celebrate the Rhuigi x Zara RHU collection, Zara is hosting a pop-up shop located at 146 Greene Street from Saturday through Feb. 18 where customers will be able to shop the collection prior to its Feb. 20 release date. Prices for the collection range from $12.90 to $259. 

