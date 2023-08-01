EXCLUSIVE: Roger Federer and JW Anderson Team on Uniqlo Collection

Roger Federer and JW Anderson are joining forces for a new apparel collection.

The tennis legend and British fashion label designed by Jonathan Anderson are teaming up to create a capsule collection for Uniqlo. The collection is said to combine Federer’s sports background with JW Anderson’s modern design codes.

This is the first time Federer and JW Anderson are teaming up; however the tennis champion and fashion brand, respectively, have each had longstanding relationships with Uniqlo. Federer has been a Uniqlo brand ambassador since 2018 while Anderson has worked with the retailer since 2017, creating numerous collections for both women and men.

“I’ve always wanted to have a collection perfect for playing tennis while also versatile for the other parts of daily life,” Federer said. “I’m fortunate that Jonathan shared this vision. Together we were able to create a stylish and comfortable line rooted in a classic tennis style. Jonathan is talented, creative and incredibly down-to-earth. It has been a pleasure to work with him on this collection.”

CLEMENT PASCAL

The nine-piece genderless collection offers sportswear-inspired pieces like polos, sweaters, shorts, parkas and a sports bag designed in a black, white, gray and blue color palette. The collection’s polo shirts and shorts were designed with Uniqlo’s Dry Ex material, which is said to keep the wearer dry and cool.

Standout styles include a colorblocked crewneck sweater, a zipped fleece jacket and a white tracksuit with navy, green and white piping details.

“When I was first approached about creating a collection with Roger, I remember being very happy and excited. That’s because I was so influenced by watching Roger play,” Anderson said. “Thinking a lot about what LifeWear means for all the different people who look up to Roger, we designed a collection that could be worn in an actual match, for a classic look or just as easily be worn around town. We’ve got something that feels elevated, and it is kind of timeless.”

Uniqlo’s Roger Federer Collection by JW Anderson will be available for purchase at Uniqlo stores and online starting Aug. 28. The collection ranges in price from $39.90 to $89.90.