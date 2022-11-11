×
Ronnie Fieg Named Creative Director of New York Knicks 

The Kith founder and chief executive officer is continuing his longstanding relationship with the sports team in the first-of-its-kind appointment.

Kith for the New York Knicks
Raekwon and Ghostface Killah for Kith and the New York Knicks. Courtesy

Ronnie Fieg is continuing his relationship and fandom of the New York Knicks with a new job title.

The Kith founder and chief executive officer on Friday was named the NBA team’s very first creative director. In the role, Fieg will be tasked with designing an in-house line of products and building a community around the team. 

Kith has worked with the New York Knicks since 2020, with Fieg creating a 16-piece apparel and footwear collection inspired by the team, called the City Edition uniform. Last year Fieg debuted a second City Edition Uniform collection.

“The opportunity came about a few seasons into designing the City Edition uniforms and the growing relationship between myself and their marketing team,” Fieg said in a statement. “I think they saw the passion I have for the team and wanted to evolve what we’ve been doing with Kith into something more. Long conversations about what the Knicks mean to the league and to the world helped shape the opportunity to really do some special things.”

Raekwon & Ghostface Killah for Kith and the New York Knicks.

Kith, Fieg and the Knicks are celebrating the appointment with a special experience Friday night during the New York Knicks game against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Dubbed “Kith Night,” Fieg will debut his third City Edition collection, which was inspired by the 1999-2003 Knicks uniform. 

A pop-up shop selling Fieg’s third City Edition uniform collection will be open in the stadium prior to the game. The collection will then be available to the larger public starting Saturday at Kith stores, on the website and on the app. 

Game attendees will also receive a copy of the Kith for Slam Commemorative Knicks Magazine, as well as a Knicks x Stella Artois towel. Concession stands will offer co-branded Kith for Knicks cups and Kith treats. 

