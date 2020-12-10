Irreverent New York City brand Rowing Blazers, known for its youthful, self-aware and ironic take on “preppy” style, is collaborating with legendary royalty, Babar the Elephant, the children’s book character created in 1931 by French author and illustrator Jean de Brunhoff. “De Brunhoff’s illustrations have been on my mood board for a long time. After all, Babar has the perfect wardrobe; he goes on magnificent adventures, and he always travels in style,” said founder Jack Carlson.

In partnership with Nelvana and The Clifford Ross Co., Rowing Blazers created a 24-piece men’s and women’s capsule for the first release of a multiseason collaboration inspired by the original illustration. The capsule arrives ahead of Babar’s 90th anniversary in 2021.

The look book, another element that brings Babar’s quintessential royal allure to life, was lensed on A$AP Nast by Ty Hampton, spotlighting key pieces such as a navy cashmere and wool intarsia sweater emblazoned with Babar in his iconic green suit; the iconic green suit itself, which has been made in a bright green gabardine and lined with de Brunhoff’s illustrations of Babar’s first suit fitting, as well as rugby shirts and coach jackets. “The bright green suit is a key piece for this Babar collaboration, and I could just see Nast wearing it perfectly, so I thought this was the moment,” said Carlson.

The initial release is available now worldwide at the brand’s e-shop and New York flagship, in addition to Selfridges and End in the U.K., and Maiden’s Usonian Goods Store in Japan.