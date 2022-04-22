Save the Duck Taps Edward Crutchley for Latest Collaboration

LONDON — Save the Duck, an Italian brand specializing in outerwear made from vegan sustainable materials, has teamed up with Edward Crutchley, the British menswear designer and a longtime collaborator of Kim Jones at Louis Vuitton and Dior Men, on a high-performance capsule collection.

The collection will be released on April 25 and will feature styles for all genders, a design ethos Crutchley has upheld for years. The capsule takes its cues from the 1970s and the Buffalo counterculture movement founded by Ray Petri in 1984. It is also inspired by American and English sartorial clothing, and references iconic jacket styles through history.

Crutchley has given these pieces a modern, technical update, melding fashion with high-performance capabilities for outdoor activities. The entire collection, including outerwear, athleisure pieces and casual accessories, has been created from 100 percent recycled materials.

The collection will be sold across Save the Duck’s five flagships, selected retail partners worldwide, as well as the brand’s website.

Edward Crutchley x Save the Duck campaign Gomez de Villaboa/Courtesy

Nicolas Bargi, founder of the brand, which has just been sold to L’Occitane Group executive director and chairman Reinold Geiger, and chief executive officer André J. Hoffmann, said the collaboration aims to “reinforce Save the Duck’s commitment to the principles of inclusion, and gender diversity.”

“It is made possible thanks to the strong stylistic contribution of Edward Crutchley. The uniqueness of the materials, combined with the vision of the designer, creates an agender capsule collection, inspired by the desire to create high-performance garments, rich in those values that unite both realities,” he added.

Crutchley, who has been showing his own collections at London Fashion Week since 2015, said he appreciated the fact that Save the Duck let him execute the collaboration “from a point of view of expanding the idea of sustainable sourcing and production” to a wider customer base.

“The challenge of adapting my own signatures into more classic sportswear shapes was just the type of challenge I find exciting as a designer. My intention was that this partnership would celebrate both Save the Duck’s approach to recycled vegan fabrications and also introduce my handwriting to a wider audience,” he said.

Edward Crutchley x Save the Duck campaign Gomez de Villaboa/Courtesy

The brand has previously collaborated with designers include Stella Jean, Dyne and Christopher Raeburn.

On top of interacting with the world of fashion, Save the Duck has also been progressive with regard to sustainability. It was the first Italian fashion company to obtain B Corp status in July 2019.

The company was also recognized as a Benefit Company in 2019, which by Italian law is bestowed on businesses that aim to generate a positive impact on society, workers, the community and the environment.

The company has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030 and continues to donate 1 percent of its turnover to support charity initiatives.

RELATED:

Save the Duck Finds New Owners in L’Occitane Executives

Italian Brand Save the Duck Taps Stella Jean for Latest Collaboration