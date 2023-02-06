How Seth Rogen Became One of the Biggest Men’s Style Stars on the Red Carpet 

Seth Rogen’s style may have garnered more attention in recent years, but the actor’s stylists Wendi Ferreira and Nicole DeJulio see his trajectory toward becoming one of today’s biggest male style stars a natural one, given the “Pam & Tommy” star’s “innately great sense of style in all things.”

“I don’t know if [his style is] actually outside of his box, but it’s outside of what people thought he would do,” DeJulio said during a phone interview. “Seth has an incredible eye for all things art. I think that really comes out in his fashion as well. He’s a super stylish person.”

Ferreira and DeJulio have styled Rogen for the last 11 years and stated they saw a shift in the actor’s style during the press tour for his 2019 comedy “Long Shot,” which he starred in with Charlize Theron.

According to the stylists, Rogen recognized he would be posing alongside Theron during the press tour and wanted to “make sure he could confidently and style wise” stand next to her.

“Every time that you push yourself — and I’m not speaking about Seth, I’m just speaking about style in general — when you push yourself into something that’s outside of your comfort zone and it’s successful, it really builds your confidence to continue to push yourself in that direction,” DeJulio said. “I feel like that’s how [his style] has evolved.”

Seth Rogen at the “Long Shot” premiere on April 25, 2019, in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Since the “Long Shot” press tour, Rogen has mostly stuck with suits on the red carpet. However, the actor has rarely showed up on the red carpet wearing a traditional black suit or tuxedo. Instead, he’s experimented with varying silhouettes and bright colors from designer brands like Dior, Paul Smith and Brunello Cucinelli, spearheading this year’s awards season trend of male celebrities marrying classic and modern styles.

After a brief red carpet hiatus due to the pandemic, Rogen impressed spectators again at the 2021 Emmys, which he attended wearing a tonal orange Brioni tuxedo. The stylists explained that look started “this whole trajectory” with Rogen’s style and “holds this bar for us” as stylists.

Rogen has since consistently left his mark on every red carpet for his stylish suits, such as the gray, casual Fear of God one he wore to the premiere of “Pam & Tommy” in January 2022 and the all-white Brioni tuxedo he wore to the 2022 Emmys.

“We’re always bringing in new silhouettes, like the Fear of God we put him in,” Ferreira said. “That was really exciting for us because it was a new opportunity to try new things. He was willing to do it, so I think we’re always just trying to push boundaries with him and see how far he’ll let us go with it.”

Rogen has already delivered some standout fashion moments during the 2023 awards season, starting off at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in a navy velvet Brunello Cucinelli suit and most recently sporting a chocolate brown Zegna tuxedo at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Seth Rogen at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety

At the 2023 Golden Globes, Rogen blended classic and modern styles in a peach-hued, custom Dior tuxedo.

“We all gravitated toward [the Dior tuxedo],” DeJulio said. “We were fitting for other things as well at the time, so we just kept going back to it because everything was so aligned — like he was nominated for ‘Pam & Tommy’ and it was the Golden Globes, which is the start of awards season.”

Now at the halfway point of awards season, it’s expected that Rogen will continue delivering standout fashion moments on the red carpet, ones that are consistent with his classic-meets-modern style.

“When you line up all of his looks, there’s a real variety to what he’s doing,” DeJulio said. “It all works and even though it’s different, there’s a thread and a tone that’s throughout it. [His looks] are just done really well and he wears them well with ease.”