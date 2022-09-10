Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan on Fashion Collection

Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal are joining forces with BoohooMan for a joint fashion collection.

The two basketball players and sons of former NBA star and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal have teamed with the fashion brand to expand BoohooMan’s big and tall collection with a collaboration that consists of 50 apparel pieces that reflect the brothers’ style.

“BoohooMan is a really cool brand,” Shareef O’Neal said. “We got introduced to it a few years ago by [rapper and producer] Quavo. They did a little collab and he had so many clothes and he gave us some and we were rocking it back in like 2019.”

The BoohooMan x O’Neal Brothers collection infuses the brothers’ sporty and laid-back style with an apocalyptic edge. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, trousers and more in styles incorporating camouflage print, bleach splatter and faux fur. The collection’s sizing extends to 5XL and the inseam goes up to 36 inches.

This is the second time that Shaqir O’Neal has teamed with BoohooMan, but it is Shareef O’Neal’s first time.

Shareef O’Neal in styles from the BoohooMan x O’Neal Brothers fashion collection. ADAM RINDY

“It’s chill, laid-back, but also swaggy,” Shareef O’Neal said about the brand’s aesthetic. “We like to do that. We don’t really like to wear too much crazy stuff. We like our pants to have the graphics on them and the hoodies and all of that, but the way [BoohooMan] did it is amazing. It fits both of our styles perfectly — more Shaqir’s style, because I’m used to wearing basketball shorts and Crocs, but Shaqir likes to dress up a lot.”

Both brothers are following in their father’s footsteps, with Shaqir O’Neal playing college basketball for Texas Southern and Shareef O’Neal playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA summer league.

While they’ve taken inspiration from their father with their sports careers, the brothers explained they don’t necessarily look to the NBA legend for fashion advice.

“I feel like his fashion sense versus ours — ours is way better,” Shareef O’Neal said. “It’s a new generation, so I like that way he used to dress when he was younger, but I feel like our style is more unique.”

Shaqir O’Neal added: “Yeah, it’s two different times. They used to wear baggy stuff. He helps out when we wear suits, but we do our own thing.”

From the collection, Shaqir O’Neal explained his favorite piece is a pair of jeans that features graphic designs, while Shareef O’Neal’s favorite style is a pair of camouflage print trousers.

The BoohooMan x O’Neal Brothers collection will be available on Monday on BoohooMan’s website. Prices range from $7 to $75.