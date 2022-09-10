×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs Create a Fendi Baguette Bonanza

Eye

Details: Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Mourning, New Royal Titles

Fashion

Fe Noel Debuts Couture ‘Dre$$’ to Highlight Retirement Savings Gap

Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan on Fashion Collection

Shaquille O’Neal’s sons are joining forces with the fashion label on a 50-piece collection.

BoohooMan x O’Neal Brothers fashion collection
Styles from the BoohooMan x O’Neal Brothers fashion collection. Boohooman/Adam Rindy

Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal are joining forces with BoohooMan for a joint fashion collection.

The two basketball players and sons of former NBA star and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal have teamed with the fashion brand to expand BoohooMan’s big and tall collection with a collaboration that consists of 50 apparel pieces that reflect the brothers’ style. 

“BoohooMan is a really cool brand,” Shareef O’Neal said. “We got introduced to it a few years ago by [rapper and producer] Quavo. They did a little collab and he had so many clothes and he gave us some and we were rocking it back in like 2019.” 

Related Galleries

The BoohooMan x O’Neal Brothers collection infuses the brothers’ sporty and laid-back style with an apocalyptic edge. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, trousers and more in styles incorporating camouflage print, bleach splatter and faux fur. The collection’s sizing extends to 5XL and the inseam goes up to 36 inches. 

This is the second time that Shaqir O’Neal has teamed with BoohooMan, but it is Shareef O’Neal’s first time. 

Shareef O’Neal in styles from the BoohooMan x O’Neal Brothers fashion collection. ADAM RINDY

“It’s chill, laid-back, but also swaggy,” Shareef O’Neal said about the brand’s aesthetic. “We like to do that. We don’t really like to wear too much crazy stuff. We like our pants to have the graphics on them and the hoodies and all of that, but the way [BoohooMan] did it is amazing. It fits both of our styles perfectly — more Shaqir’s style, because I’m used to wearing basketball shorts and Crocs, but Shaqir likes to dress up a lot.” 

Both brothers are following in their father’s footsteps, with Shaqir O’Neal playing college basketball for Texas Southern and Shareef O’Neal playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA summer league. 

While they’ve taken inspiration from their father with their sports careers, the brothers explained they don’t necessarily look to the NBA legend for fashion advice.

“I feel like his fashion sense versus ours — ours is way better,” Shareef O’Neal said. “It’s a new generation, so I like that way he used to dress when he was younger, but I feel like our style is more unique.” 

Shaqir O’Neal added: “Yeah, it’s two different times. They used to wear baggy stuff. He helps out when we wear suits, but we do our own thing.” 

From the collection, Shaqir O’Neal explained his favorite piece is a pair of jeans that features graphic designs, while Shareef O’Neal’s favorite style is a pair of camouflage print trousers. 

The BoohooMan x O’Neal Brothers collection will be available on Monday on BoohooMan’s website. Prices range from $7 to $75.

Shaqir O’Neal in styles from the BoohooMan x O’Neal Brothers fashion collection. ADAM RINDY
Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Hot Summer Bags

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Shaqir, Shareef O’Neal Team With BoohooMan

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad