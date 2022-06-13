Skin’s Inaugural Men’s Line Centered on Comfy Basics

It took Skin nearly 20 years, but the popular women’s lingerie, apparel and accessories brand is finally taking the plunge into menswear.

The luxury brand founded by Susan Beischel in 2003 has amassed a celebrity following that includes Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey. And now, she’s got her sights set on the guys.

The menswear had a soft launch during an event in Cannes last month and will hit stores for spring. The men’s collection is centered around basics such as the brand’s trademark double-layer gauze T-shirts made from organic pima cotton, as well as lightweight sweat tops and pants; crewneck and cardigan sweaters, robes, both a duvet and a terry model, and quilted slippers. The Ts, available in both short and long sleeves, are raw cut with rolled edges, hallmarks of the brand. The sweatpants are offered in a wide and a narrow leg, the sweatshirt offers stretch properties with shoulder seams on the back, the terry robe has slit pockets and there is one style of underwear — a box trunk with spandex added for stretch and comfort.

The collection is comfortable and relaxed.

The fabrics are the same as those used in the women’s collection, are unique to the brand and offer a soft, silky feel. There are subtle details on the pieces such as embossed logos and bar end tabs.

Prices range from $40 for the underwear and $115 for the slippers to $70 and up for T-shirts, pants for $110 to $170, sweaters around $295 and robes for $180 to $225. The pieces are offered in a variety of colors but are centered around neutrals such as navy, gray, white and black.

The quilted slide slippers.

The collection is being offered to the same distribution as the womenswear and includes Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ssense, Harrods, Selfridges and the Mitchells Stores.

“The upscale, luxury customer takes refuge in comfort and simplicity,” Beischel said. “And we’re bringing it to men now.” She believes now is the right time to expand into menswear because the pandemic has created a demand for comfortable, sophisticated basics that can be worn while working from home, or just lounging around.

But the men’s launch is not being viewed as a test and the company believes it can carve out a profitable niche. The initial collection includes more than 20 styles with eight under the brand’s “continuity program,” which Beischel described as basics that are available for reorder. And Ken Sitomer, chief executive officer of Skin, has high hopes for the men’s collection, which he projected could eventually grow to become a $50 million business.