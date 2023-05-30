Slam Jam’s Latest Capsule Hits 1980s Nostalgia

Further fueling its link with subcultures, cultural and streetwear incubator and retailer Slam Jam has dropped its third music-leaning capsule collection.

After paying homage to Italian punk band CCCP in 2021 and to Akron, Ohio-based Devo, founder Luca Benini and Slam Jam has linked with Gaznevada, a music group from Bologna that explored a variety of genres — from punk rock, no wave and New Wave to Italo disco — across their 10-year career stretching until 1988.

Fascinated by their visual aesthetics and graphics, Benini and Slam Jam are celebrating the release of the band’s new album called “Synth Soundtrack,” a collection of remastered 1970s and 1980s hits from the band, currently headed by Ciro Pagano and Marco Bongiovanni.

Taking cues from Gaznevada’s cover artworks decked in primary colors, slick logos, Far Eastern references and oftentimes accompanied by Polaroids, the capsule collection comprises T-shirts, sweatshirts and leather biker jackets splashed with graphics from the band’s iconography.

Retailing between 70 euros and 420 euros, it is exclusively available at Slam Jam’s physical stores and on its e-commerce site.