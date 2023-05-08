Soccer Player Luis Figo to Introduce Menswear Brand

Soccer and fashion have found their sweet spot, as players worldwide are increasingly being noticed by fashion brands and, for their part, embracing the fashion game.

In one of the latest such moves, Luis Figo, the Portuguese soccer champion and winner of the Golden Ball award in 2000, is introducing a menswear fashion brand called LF, his initials.

Debuting for spring 2024 with an event to be held on June 17 as part of Milan Fashion Week, the brand is intended for “sober, elegant and sophisticated” men, with items ranging from tailoring to sportswear.

Figo — who retired from soccer in 2009 and whose leap from F.C. Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000 was the topic of “The Figo Affair,” a 2022 Netflix documentary — has found his fashion venture’s partner in Gandolfo Albanese, an Italian entrepreneur and fashion consultant who has collaborated with several menswear labels over the years.

A self-financed brand, LF will debut a small capsule collection for spring 2024 in July available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site. The brand plans to adopt a mixed business model, with wholesale partners flanked by its website.