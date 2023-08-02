Sotheby’s to Auction Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals Lakers Jersey

Sotheby’s is continuing its streak of rare sports memorabilia auctions with a new item.

The auction house revealed Wednesday that it will be offering NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals Los Angeles Lakers jersey in its next sports memorabilia auction. Chamberlain wore the jersey during the team’s first championship win. It is expected to sell for more than $4 million. The online auction will take place from Aug. 28 through Sept. 27.

“This jersey holds an extraordinarily significant place in the history of Los Angeles, not only adorned by the man many consider to be the greatest player ever to step on the court, but as a relic from one of the greatest franchises in sports history,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles. “We’re incredibly excited to offer one of the most elite sports artifacts ever to come to market and to bring it back to its home city for a monthlong display where it can be cherished by Lakers fans and basketball enthusiasts alike.”

Wilt Chamberlain’s Los Angeles Lakers 1972 NBA Finals jersey. Courtesy of Sotheby’s

According to Sotheby’s, the jersey is Chamberlain’s most valuable item to ever appear on the auction market. The NBA player wore the jersey several times during the 1972 NBA playoffs, culminating in the championship game. During the championship game, Chamberlain was nursing a broken hand but still scored 24 points and had 29 rebounds. He ultimately received the NBA Finals’ MVP Award that season.

The jersey will be showcased in a public exhibition at Sotheby’s Los Angeles gallery from Wednesday through Aug. 31. It will then be showcased at Sotheby’s New York gallery from Sept. 11 to Sept. 27.

This is Sotheby’s latest sports memorabilia auction. Sotheby’s hosted its largest sports auction to date in June, offering rare, game-worn pieces from athletes such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Derek Jeter and Rafael Nadal.