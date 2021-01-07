AGR is a knitwear brand that speaks through color, and its painter at the helm — quintessentially London designer Alicia Robinson — is rejuvenating knitwear’s dowdy reputation through pushing processes and materials while still creating wearable and contemporary pieces with a particular focus on stripes, patterns and textures. Having initially worked alongside designers James Long and Helen Lawrence, and with previous stints at Yeezy, A-Cold-Wall and Missoni, Robinson’s AGR displays just the right blend of verve and unpretentious vision.

Her latest effort, which is heavily influenced by grunge and punk culture, features cozy yet grungy graphic brushed mohair sweaters alongside her statement cotton striped ribs, as well as the brand’s signature dyed cargo pants, which have been elevated with hand dyeing, bleaching and screen printing. A nod to the designer’s love of Lycra is manifest in new women’s wear dresses and tanks with intricate lace work and bold color arrangements echoing Robinson’s ongoing love for Notting Hill Carnival.

Price points range from 450 pounds to 550 pounds for knitwear, and 550 pounds for the woven cargos. The collection is available now at retailers such as Browns, SSense, HTown and Farfetch.