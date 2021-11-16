Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2021

Stefan Cooke Designs Virtual Men’s Capsule for The Sims 4

It will feature 23 pieces of the brand's most iconic designs, including the slashed sweater Sam Smith wore during his "Love Goes" album tour.

A screenshot of the The Sims
A screenshot of the The Sims 4 wth virtual characters wearing outfits designed by Stefan Cooke. Courtesy

LONDON — Men’s wear label Stefan Cooke is venturing into the metaverse trend by designing a virtual capsule collection for the popular video game The Sims 4.

Due to release with the Sims 4 modern men’s wear kit on Dec. 2, which costs $5, the in-game collection will feature 23 pieces of the brand’s best-known designs to date, such as a wool varsity coat with a skirt bottom, and the slashed sweater that Sam Smith wore during this “Love Goes” album tour.

Cooke thinks what makes the collaboration interesting is that there are some parallels between the way they design and the game.

“We are interested in breaking the boundaries of men’s wear and I feel like The Sims are quite interested in sort of breaking boundaries and how people dress and who they want to be,” he said over a Zoom call.

Jake Burt, the brand’s cofounder and partner of Cooke, added that “we just sent them the catwalk shots. And then we discussed the texture, fit, and movement around the joints. It’s quite interesting when you’re trying to fit them into the digital place.”

“They were doing the knit pieces, and they hand-painted all the checks and scanned it and made that pattern for the avatars. I think people are going to be really impressed by the similarities,” Cooke said.

A screenshot of the The Sims 4 wth virtual characters wearing outfits designed by Stefan Cooke
A screenshot of the The Sims 4 with virtual characters wearing outfits designed by Stefan Cooke. Courtesy

Stefan Cooke is the first British fashion brand that The Sims has worked with. It previously collaborated with Moschino and Gucci on similar projects.

In September, the game released a “fashion street kit” collection, co-created by fashion expert Shruti Sitara Singh and inspired by Mumbai’s vibrant fashion scene.

“Because this is a modern men’s wear kit, they really needed to partner with someone that was offering that. I feel like we offer that but we also don’t exclude men from the conversation in terms of like, if you’re a player and you want to just wear the jacket, and there are so many other options as well,” Cooke added.

The duo said if the demand from the gaming community got translated into the real world, considering The Sims 4 has hit 10 million monthly active users last year, they are open to the idea of reissuing the pieces featured in the game to let gamers wear their favorite outfits in real life as well.

