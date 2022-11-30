×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

Nike Dunks, Air Jordans Among Top-traded Sneakers During Cyber Weekend

A new report from StockX details out the most popular purchases over the holiday weekend.

StockX top-selling sneakers during Cyber Weekend.
Some of StockX's popular Cyber Weekend offerings. Courtesy

Sneakerheads went all in on Cyber Weekend, according to a new report from StockX.

The resale marketplace released a report following the holiday weekend that shows the 10 top-traded sneakers, with Nike Dunks and Air Jordans comprising most of the ranking. 

The list is led by the Nike Dunk Low Retro White Black Panda sneakers, which StockX has sold over 3,000 units of in the last three days with prices ranging from $156 to $777, depending on sizes. The style also showed up on the ranking two more times — the women’s version held the third spot, the kids’ version occupies the fifth spot. 

Related Galleries

In second place are the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Chicago Lost and Found, a high-top red, white and black sneaker. The marketplace has sold more than 2,000 of the style in the last three days with prices ranging from $303 to $585. The classic Nike Air Force 1 in all-white took up the fourth place, with more than 1,000 units sold in the last three days. 

The style is then followed by the Jordan 6 Retro Chrome Metallic Silver sneaker, the Jordan 4 Retro A Ma Maniére Violet Ore sneaker, the Jordan 11 Retro Cherry and the Jordan 4 Retro Midnight Navy. 

The list is then rounded out by the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Why So Sad?, which is a collaboration between Nike and skateboarder John Rattray’s Why So Sad? mental health initiative. 

This year, StockX experienced a record sales day on Black Friday with the marketplace seeing one trade every second. StockX stated it had roughly 10 million visitors to its website and app this weekend and customers from nearly 150 countries. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Hot Summer Bags

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

StockX's Popular Sneakers During Cyber Weekend: Nike Dunks, Jordans

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad