Nike Dunks, Air Jordans Among Top-traded Sneakers During Cyber Weekend

Sneakerheads went all in on Cyber Weekend, according to a new report from StockX.

The resale marketplace released a report following the holiday weekend that shows the 10 top-traded sneakers, with Nike Dunks and Air Jordans comprising most of the ranking.

The list is led by the Nike Dunk Low Retro White Black Panda sneakers, which StockX has sold over 3,000 units of in the last three days with prices ranging from $156 to $777, depending on sizes. The style also showed up on the ranking two more times — the women’s version held the third spot, the kids’ version occupies the fifth spot.

In second place are the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Chicago Lost and Found, a high-top red, white and black sneaker. The marketplace has sold more than 2,000 of the style in the last three days with prices ranging from $303 to $585. The classic Nike Air Force 1 in all-white took up the fourth place, with more than 1,000 units sold in the last three days.

The style is then followed by the Jordan 6 Retro Chrome Metallic Silver sneaker, the Jordan 4 Retro A Ma Maniére Violet Ore sneaker, the Jordan 11 Retro Cherry and the Jordan 4 Retro Midnight Navy.

The list is then rounded out by the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Why So Sad?, which is a collaboration between Nike and skateboarder John Rattray’s Why So Sad? mental health initiative.

This year, StockX experienced a record sales day on Black Friday with the marketplace seeing one trade every second. StockX stated it had roughly 10 million visitors to its website and app this weekend and customers from nearly 150 countries.