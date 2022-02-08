Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals Style Showdown

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will face off on Feb. 13 in Super Bowl LVI.

The big game will be held in the Rams’ home city, Los Angeles, making the team the favorite to win on Sunday — in addition to appearing in the Super Bowl more recently for the 2018 season.

As both teams descend on Los Angeles for practice and media appearances, we look at the depth chart not for talent, but for style.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped out in a big way for the AFC Championship game, going viral in a turtleneck sweater and gold chain that reminded meme-makers of actor Dwayne Johnson’s past photo in a similar look. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase entered the league, joining former LSU teammate Burrow on the Bengals, in a custom white suit at the 2021 NFL Draft, which set the tone for his style through his first pro season, and fellow teammates like running back Joe Mixon, fellow wide out Tee Higgins and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie followed in kind.

While the Bengals team brought their fashion A-game through the season, the Rams were not far behind, lead by stylish coach Sean McVay and players like cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Robert T. Woods and tight end Kendall Blanton sporting luxury labels, including Dior and Givenchy, and brands like Kith and Gallery Dept.

And, of course, there’s Odell Beckham Jr., one of the league’s top stars, whose style has been featured often during his days on the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Before the two teams face off on the gridiron, let’s see how they face off with their outfits.

Joe Burrow vs. Odell Beckham Jr.

Quarterback Burrow shined in the Bengals win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and his arrival outfit set the tone for the big game. The second year player arrived in a black turtleneck, a heavy gold chain and gray Sherpa jacket with quilted lining, topped off with sunglasses he mentions in his Instagram post through the quote “Cartier glasses I won’t even peak at you” from the Lil Baby and Drake song “Yes Indeed.” It’s most notable for being a full departure from his usual suited ensembles and for resembling the famous photo of a young Johnson in a black turtleneck, gold chain, light wash jeans and fanny pack. The look went viral, which is a feat he had accomplished a few times before with holiday sweaters and styles inspired by Nickelodeon cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants.

Beckham Jr. has consistently shown out in luxury, contemporary and streetwear brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Prada, Off-White and Supreme at award shows, red carpets and heading to games — and his sneaker collection is full of hyped styles like the Nike x Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Dunk sneakers that collectors still clamor for. OBJ continues to bring his style A-game to the field as well as on field with custom cleats like the Nike Vapor Untouchable custom Grinch sneakers from the 2019 season on the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Burrow Scott Winters/AP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

Ja’Marr Chase vs. Jalen Ramsey

Rookie Bengals wide receiver Chase and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey are bound to meet in the backfield in Los Angeles this Sunday, and will undoubtedly compete in style heading into SoFi Stadium.

Chase, who was drafted to team with his LSU teammate Burrow, made a first impression with his white NFL Draft suit and sneakers in prophetic Bengals colors. He has spent most of the season in streetwear brands like Bape, Hall of Fame and Maximo Apparel, as well as the occasional casual suit.

Ramsey, a more seasoned First-team All-Pro football player who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Rams, also arrives to games in cozy streetwear styles, but from more recognizable names like Kith, Fear of God Essentials and Gallery Dept.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ja’Marr Chase (@lahjay10_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey)

Joe Mixon vs. Robert T. Woods

Whether he arrives in a Burberry plaid ensemble, a white down coat, royal blue bomber jacket or a dusty rose suit, Mixon makes sure to accessorize with a big chain to show he has arrived to the game and to the arena. The Bengals running back doesn’t shy away from eye-catching colorful outfits or going all-black to make a statement, but the necklace is a consistent element of every ensemble.

Rams wide receiver Robert T. Woods also sports a signature necklace with many pendants hanging from a bright chain; it rests on his neck, resembling King T’Challa’s Black Panther necklace. Though Woods’ tunnel style is to the point — a luxury T-shirt, hoodie or simple jacket paired with ripped jeans — his style is digestible, relatable and consistent.

Joe Mixon Perry Knotts/AP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert T. Woods III (@robertw10ds)

Tee Higgins vs. Kendall Blanton

Bengals wide receiver Higgins is Burrow’s second target in the backfield, but is arguably the more stylish receiver between Chase and himself. Higgins wears recognizable brands like Gucci, Boss, A-Cold Wall, Carhartt and Eric Emanuel and makes an effort to try unique styles like bold orange jackets and a matching teal look from Marni.

Rams tight-end Kendall Blanton is 6 feet, 6 inches and 262 pounds, but doesn’t let his size be an excuse to not be stylish. While the athlete heads to games in sweats and apparel, he typically shows out in plaid shirts or special tops with dedications like a graphic T-shirt devoted to late singer Aaliyah or a sweatshirt that says “Mental Health Matters.Higgins brings the heat in labels, but Blanton brings the heat on his feet. He often shares his expansive sneaker collection full of Jordans and Yeezys that could rival NBA star and famed sneaker collector PJ Tucker in a few years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tee Higgins (@teehiggins)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall Blanton🃏 (@thekspecial)

Sean McVay vs. Chidobe Awuzie

Though Rams coach Sean McVay keeps strictly to sporty apparel for his game day gear, his off-field attire is respectable. McVay has been seen in tailored suits that could make a law firm envious and a chambray suit that may be copied by a few groomsmen parties this wedding season.

Another player with an unsung style, Bengals cornerback Awuzie arrives to games almost exclusively in his family business, Awuzie, producing what the brand describes on their Instagram as “Afrikan-inspired pieces ready and made-to-order.” Every style has a connection to Awuzie’s Igbo Nigerian heritage, from the tailored suit fits to the Agbada style typically worn for special occasions and ceremonies. But when he changes out of his namesake wares, Awuzie poses in Fashion Nova.

Sean McVay Kevin Terrell/AP