The Edit LDN Names Xavier McKinney as First Brand Ambassador

The New York Giants captain will help the sneaker platform expand its footprint in the U.S.

Xavier McKinney of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26
Xavier McKinney of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26. Getty Images

The Edit LDN is looking to expand its footprint in the U.S. with the appointment of its first brand ambassador.

The U.K.-based online sneaker platform announced on Tuesday it has named New York Giants captain Xavier McKinney as its first brand ambassador. This is McKinney’s first partnership with a fashion brand. 

“I’m excited to partner up with The Edit LDN,” McKinney said. “They’ve already demonstrated great success in the marketplace and I’m looking forward to helping them expand their footprint even further. I‘ve always had a passion for creative opportunities surrounding fashion, so I’m happy to partner with such an innovative company with product exclusivity. I feel like the sky is the limit for this partnership and I can’t wait to showcase our creative collaborations.”

The sneaker platform said it tapped McKinney because they “share the same vision of fashion and creativity.” McKinney has long had an interest in fashion and has expressed his desire to enter the industry in the past. 

“We want to be able to help express Xavier’s creative flair for designing and bring that to The Edit’s audience, who are constantly after the new, disrupting exclusive items,” said The Edit LDN chief executive officer, Moses Rashid. “We knew we wanted to partner up with a personality that best reflects our beliefs and values and when Xavier came to our attention it was a natural fit due to his passion for all things fashion.”

McKinney’s appointment comes at a time of growth for the sneaker platform. According to The LDN Edit, the brand has seen sales increase by 525 percent year-over-year. The growth can be attributed to the platform partnering with Harrods last October, opening its first physical store in the London retailer offering sneakers from brands like Yeezy, Jordan, Off-White and more. 

The Edit LDN first launched in 2020 as a sneaker platform that connects investors and owners with buyers. The platform has also partnered with Galleries Lafayette and Threads Styling in the past. 

ad