Moss Bros. Takes Inspiration From ‘The Godfather’ on Its Anniversary

Moss Bros., the venerable British menswear brand, is taking its cues from “The Godfather” — widely considered one of the greatest films of all times — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“We can’t let the occasion pass without bringing up some of the notorious fashions of the film,” Moss Bros. said in a statement.

Moss Bros. offers a variety of modern takes on the three-piece suits, double-breasted coats and patterned suits which are seen in the “The Godfather” films, among them a tailored stone linen suit inspired by the white/cream three-piece suit worn by the character Don Fanucci, played by Gastone Moschin in the film.

The character Don Fanucci in “The Godfather” movie.

Moss Bros.’ take on the Don Fanucci suit.

There’s also a tailored black tuxedo similar to the tux worn by Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando — though it comes without the red rose — and a slim-fit chocolate herringbone bone, inspired by the brown pinstripe suit worn by Vito Corleone, played by Robert DeNiro, in “The Godfather: Part 2.” A limited run of screenings of “The Godfather” started Friday.