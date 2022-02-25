Skip to main content
Moss Bros. Takes Inspiration From ‘The Godfather’ on Its Anniversary

"The Godfather" is an epic 1972 crime film directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Scoop: Gangster Garb
Moss Bros.' reinterpreted tux, inspired by "The Godfather."

Moss Bros., the venerable British menswear brand, is taking its cues from “The Godfather” — widely considered one of the greatest films of all times — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“We can’t let the occasion pass without bringing up some of the notorious fashions of the film,” Moss Bros. said in a statement.

Moss Bros. offers a variety of modern takes on the three-piece suits, double-breasted coats and patterned suits which are seen in the “The Godfather” films, among them a tailored stone linen suit inspired by the white/cream three-piece suit worn by the character Don Fanucci, played by Gastone Moschin in the film.

Scoop: Gangster Garb
The character Don Fanucci in “The Godfather” movie.
Scoop: Gangster Garb

There’s also a tailored black tuxedo similar to the tux worn by Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando — though it comes without the red rose — and a slim-fit chocolate herringbone bone, inspired by the brown pinstripe suit worn by Vito Corleone, played by Robert DeNiro, in “The Godfather: Part 2.” A limited run of screenings of “The Godfather” started Friday.

Scoop: Gangster Garb
Marlon Brando in “The Godfather.”
