Moss Bros. Takes Inspiration From ‘The Godfather’ on Its Anniversary

Moss Bros., the venerable British menswear brand, is taking its cues from “The Godfather” — widely considered one of the greatest films of all times — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
“We can’t let the occasion pass without bringing up some of the notorious fashions of the film,” Moss Bros. said in a statement.
Moss Bros. offers a variety of modern takes on the three-piece suits, double-breasted coats and patterned suits which are seen in the “The Godfather” films, among them a tailored stone linen suit inspired by the white/cream three-piece suit worn by the character Don Fanucci, played by Gastone Moschin in the film.
There’s also a tailored black tuxedo similar to the tux worn by Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando — though it comes without the red rose — and a slim-fit chocolate herringbone bone, inspired by the brown pinstripe suit worn by Vito Corleone, played by Robert DeNiro, in “The Godfather: Part 2.” A limited run of screenings of “The Godfather” started Friday.