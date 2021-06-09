Streetwear brand and media platform The Hundreds is launching its first collaborative release with heritage apparel brand Lee. The collab features archival Lee graphics featuring the well-known Storm Rider, Buddy Lee and the classic box logo, all revamped with a fresh dose of color that can only be described as ’90s California cool.

“Everyone remembers their first interaction with Lee jeans — not unlike the enduring denim itself, the brand was here long before us and will outlive us all. The Hundreds is proud to collaborate with Lee on a project that stands the test of time., said Bobby Kim, cofounder of The Hundreds.

The collection includes graphic T-shirts featuring multiple versions of Buddy Lee, pullover hoodies, graphic crewneck sweatshirts and matching chore jacket and work pant sets, as well as a stone-washed tote bag. Pieces range from $39 to $120.

The Hundreds x Lee collection will be available for purchase starting today on The Hundreds app and online shop and Lee.com, as well as select stores worldwide.