×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: August 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: Millie Bobby Brown on Her First Fragrance, Wedding Planning and the End of ‘Stranger Things’

Men's

Energy and Enthusiasm Reign at Chicago Collective Men’s Show

Business

Dealmaking Roars Back in Fashion

The Smiths: Matt and Paul Come Together for Fall, Spring Campaigns

The "House of the Dragon" star made an appearance at the British brand's show in Paris in June.

matt smith Paul smith
The Smiths: Paul and Matt Courtesy of Paul Smith

LONDON — It’s the season of the Smiths at Paul Smith, with British actor Matt Smith fronting the brand’s fall 2023 and spring 2024 campaigns.

In one of the shots, the brand’s founder, Paul Smith, is joined by the actor, both wearing black tailoring and posing candidly.

In the solo shots, Matt is wearing a black suit and tie with a crisp white shirt, sitting on a white stool; meanwhile in an up-close photograph, he’s weaning one of the brand’s knitwear pieces in its signature stripes.

Matt Smith for Paul Smith
Matt Smith for Paul Smith. Paul Smith

“I’m beyond excited to be working with Matt for the next two seasons — he’s the perfect fit for Paul Smith. He’s also one of those people who really embodies effortlessness, both in terms of his on-screen characters and his off-screen sense of style. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt that he looks excellent in a suit,” said Paul Smith in a statement. 

Related Articles

The “House of the Dragon” star made an appearance at the Paul Smith show in June when the Paris men’s spring 2024 shows were taking place.

Matt Smith for Paul Smith
Matt Smith for Paul Smith. Courtesy of Paul Smith

“Paul Smith has provided classic, inventive and colorful tailoring for years. At its heart is the brilliant legend that is Paul Smith himself. To work with him and get to know him personally has been a complete honor,” said the actor.

“He continues to push boundaries in life and art making Paul Smith a consistently iconic British brand. Not to mention utterly stylish,” he added.

In June, the designer noted the success of his suits. He said “of course the suit is still vital, and very relevant; we sell a lot of them. In fact, we sold 20 in our shop on Saturday.”

The Smiths: Matt and Paul Come Together for Fall, Spring Campaigns

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad