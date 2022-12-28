×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Christmas Wrap: Stores See Moderate Gains, Questionable Margins

Fashion

Longchamp Taps Accessories Designer Stéphanie D’heygere for Capsule Collection

Business

Renzo Rosso on How OTB Is Building a Major Luxury Children’s Wear Operation

The Top 10 Men’s Shows of 2022

As pandemic restrictions lessened on a global scale, the men's collections this year provided a plethora of eye-catching designs, show sets and locales.

Saint Laurent Spring 2023
Ermenegildo Zegna Spring 2023
Celine Spring 2023
Dior Pre-Fall 2023
Prada Fall 2022
View ALL 11 Photos

The fashion show has come a long way since its humble beginnings in European hotels and ateliers, where designers hosted exclusive viewings for the fashion elite. With the rise of the internet and social media, collections are more accessible than ever, forcing designers to push the boundaries of their shows to stay relevant in the tidal wave of up-and-coming fashion.

The spectacle of fashion was on full display this year as luxury houses and emerging designers alike made a full return to in-person shows and presentations.

At a moment of unprecedented creativity in men’s fashion and reflection on gender, runway shows have become more than just an outlet to present clothes. They have transcended to new heights, reaching larger audiences than before and pushing the boundaries to create an event with unpredictable theatrics.  

Related Galleries

But the judging criteria have also shifted. The clothes are important, of course, but now show venues, creativity, and the impact on culture as a whole are now all elements taken into account by the fashion crowd. 

Celebrity impact also continues to reign — ranging from Celine shutting down two major streets in Paris with Blackpink member Lalisa Manobal arm in arm with V from K-pop group BTS to actor Jeff Goldblum walking and closing Prada’s fall 2022 show — solidifying that the fashion arena is no longer only for the industry.

Despite all of this change, the excitement of seeing collections as they were intended remains — in sequence, depicting a story, and forecasting the direction of men’s fashion for the next season and perhaps for seasons after that. 

Here, WWD’s top 10 men’s shows of 2022:

1. Saint Laurent Spring 2023

As WWD’s Miles Socha wrote, here was a destination show laden with history, given how much Morocco revved and shaped the aesthetic of fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent. Held in the Agafay desert one hour outside Marrakech, Anthony Vaccarello’s choice of venue left many gobsmacked by its otherworldy beauty. “Just before the finale, a circle of light appeared in the pond, and a hulking lighting rig slowly emerged and propped itself up vertically, like some portal into another dimension,” Socha wrote. “The sense of wonder reached another crescendo.”

2. Thom Browne Spring 2023

“The collection Thom Browne showed at Hôtel de Crillon on Sunday night was one of the most thought-provoking of the week, with the designer feeling freer, and wilder, than ever before,” wrote WWD’s Samantha Conti. “What started as a subversion of the runway format, with prim and polished female ‘guests’ interrupting a show as they dashed around to find their seats, ended with a parade of tweed jock straps — and one racy pair of denim chaps.” As Conti summed up, whether foolish or fearless, the show “certainly left everyone talking.”

3. Celine Spring 2023

With Blackpink’s Lalise Manobal and BTS band member Kim Tae-hyung (known as V) waving like royals from the balcony, K-pop pandemonium overshadowed Hedi Slimane’s finely hewed rock-star collection. But when the hubbub has even LVMH luxury titan Bernard Arnault getting out of his seat to film it, the clothes are clearly secondary. As WWD’s Socha wrote: “Perhaps what gives Slimane such longevity, and his current momentum, is that he doesn’t get bogged down in the foibles of fashion, preferring to embed his designs in a broader cultural context spanning music, architecture, artistic movements, pop culture and youths…”

4. Louis Vuitton Fall 2022

“If there’s one lesson that Virgil Abloh taught the fashion industry, it’s that a limitless imagination pays off,” wrote WWD’s Joelle Diderich. “The late designer’s final men’s wear collection for Louis Vuitton encapsulated the themes of boyhood and the touches of surrealism that ran through his eight collections for the French luxury house.”

5. Dior Men Pre-Fall 2023

The French fashion house unveiled the collection after sunset in front of the pyramids of Giza, in a spectacular display that set a new bar for destination shows in the post-pandemic period, wrote Diderich. As models emerged like spectral dots on a lit-up strip of runway on the horizon, the three pyramids successively lit up, their edges outlined in white against the pitch-dark sky. “Keen to sidestep potential accusations of cultural appropriation, Jones grounded his 75 looks in the Dior women’s archives,” she wrote.

6. Prada Fall 2022

Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan and Asa Butterfield were among the actors walking the Prada show, which focused on “clothes that make people feel important.” As WWD’s Sandra Salibian wrote, “Striding with a decisive pace in front of the audience, these characters looked powerful in their combination of sartorial staples and workwear — both elevated and given equal importance and dignity.”

7. Zegna Spring 2023

Shown on the rooftop of the company’s storied wool mill smack in the center of Oasi Zegna, a 90-minute drive from Milan, artistic director Alessandro Sartori’s spring collection continued to push his vision of what he believes is relevant for the Italian menswear brand and his new take on tailoring. “The designer has honed his skill at subverting under and outer layers, as his shirts become jackets and jackets become shirts and this hybrid function adds modernity to wardrobe staples,” WWD’s Luisa Zargani wrote. “The color palette was beautiful, ranging from powder white and buttercup to dusty rose, honey, vicuña and mocha, juxtaposed at times with charcoal, sulfur and black.”

8. Willy Chavarria Spring 2023

Willy Chavarria took us to church (literally), showcasing a lineup of sensually charged sportswear infused with couture-like constructions. “Still coming off a high from being named as the recipient of this year’s Cooper Hewitt National Design award for Fashion Design, Chavarria’s latest effort has once again proved the importance of highlighting key aspects of the Latino culture melded into modern American fashion, a formula we have come to yearn for from Chavarria,” wrote WWD’s Luis Campuzano.

9. Rick Owens Fall 2022

Owens’ blistering fall show featured Sisters of Mercy played at bone-shuddering volume, disorienting strobe lights, a sleeveless sweater bearing the word Urinal, sculpted helmets that sprouted lit fluorescent tubes — “and clothes that were as fierce as they were majestic,” wrote WWD’s Socha, adding that “His dark, rebellious spirit was there in spades, along with an undercurrent of sensuality and glamour…”

10. Y/Project Fall 2022

Glenn Martens collaborated with Jean Paul Gaultier on optical illusion body prints inspired by a ’90s-era collection that TikTokers are obsessed with. “Martens’ output mirrors his logorrheic speech pattern, so there were chunky outerwear pieces in his signature swirled constructions; sagging cargo pants festooned with straps; knitwear in colorful pixellated patterns; shearling, denim and technical jackets artfully twisted using wire inlays — and more ideas to spare,” wrote WWD’s Diderich.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Hot Summer Bags

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Top 10 Men's Shows of 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad