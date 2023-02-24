×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Fall 2023

Business

What Will AI Mean for Fashion?

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Ulta Beauty Makes a Dedicated Luxury Push

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot 

The shoe celebrates both the 50th anniversaries of hip-hop and Timberland’s popular boot style. 

Timberland's Hip Hop Royalty Boot
Timberland's Hip Hop Royalty Boot Courtesy

Timberland’s newest footwear launch is celebrating multiple milestones.

The footwear brand is debuting its Timberland Hip Hop Royalty Boot on Friday in celebration of both the 50th anniversaries of hip-hop and the brand’s popular boot style. The boot is part of a yearlong series of projects meant to “embody Timberland’s pioneering spirit,” according to the brand. 

“Having the opportunity to design in celebration of both boot and hip-hop culture is a huge honor for me,” said Chris Dixon, senior footwear designer of advanced concepts and energy at Timberland. “The Hip Hop Royalty Boot project is Timberland’s way of giving hip-hop its flowers and showing appreciation for what they have done for the brand. I am really happy to partner with Timberland and give young creatives something I did not have as a kid, which is the empowerment of creativity.” 

Related Galleries

The style reimagines the popular Timberland boot with a purple suede and gold accent colorway and a graffiti-style logo. Timberland stated the purple color was used to signify a “centuries-long association with royalty and power” and the gold is meant to “emulate a crown.” The boot is also designed with a green label reading “Sedgwick Ave.,” referencing the street in the Bronx, New York, where hip-hop was born. The style also includes a hangtag depicting a DJ turntable. 

Timberland stated all components of the boot are meant to represent the four elements of hip-hop: MCing, DJing, break dance and graffiti.

The footwear brand also worked with Dixon’s company, Cnstnt Dvlpmnt, which offers youth mentorship and community outreach to further representation of BIPOC designers in the footwear industry. 

Timberland’s Hip Hop Royalty Boot will retail for $170 for women’s sizes and $210 for men’s and will be available on its website. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Hot Summer Bags

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Timberland Debuts Hip Hop Royalty Boot: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad