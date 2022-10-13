EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady’s Apparel Brand Taps Shedeur Sanders as Ambassador

Tom Brady’s men’s apparel brand is expanding its presence in the college athletics space by naming its first long-term brand ambassador.

Brady on Thursday said it is tapping Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders to serve in that role. Sanders was part of a large group of college athletes who were selected to model the Brady line when the quarterback launched his collection in January.

Sanders, the son of legendary football player Deion Sanders, explained he wanted to further his partnership with Brady since the football legend is one of his idols.

“Tom Brady is a person that I look up to and I really adore,” Sanders said. “He’s one of those people that’s just really down to earth, so with every deal and everything that I’m doing with my own brand, we like doing things that are real and that are genuine, so it’s a perfect fit — being able to have the opportunity to get this deal done and to be able to represent their company like that is really amazing.”

Shedeur Sanders for Brady.

Sanders’ role as a Brady brand ambassador includes appearing in campaigns, working on launches and wearing the brand during his public appearances.

He explained another reason he wanted to further his partnership is because the Brady brand and its basic athleticwear fits in with his own style. Sanders said his favorite Brady pieces are the simple black T-shirts, plus the brand’s sweatsuits.

“I like wearing chill clothes,” he said. “I like wearing cozy stuff and when it’s time to dress up, I like looking sharp. Everything that I wear, that’s basically what [Brady] has. The quality is amazing and that’s what I look for with the clothing.”

Brady launched his men’s apparel brand in January after revealing it in 2021 after working on it for three years. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback teamed with Jens Grede of Skims and Public School cofounder Dao-Yi Chow, Brady’s creative director, to create the brand.

The apparel brand offers basics like T-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, shorts, sweatpants jackets, underwear and more pieces that are intended for the gym and beyond. The brand is available on Brady’s website and at Nordstrom.

Last year the National Collegiate Athletic Association enacted NIL (name, image, likeness) rules, allowing student-athletes to sign endorsement deals and partnerships. That greenlit the way for Division 1, Division 2 and Division 3 athletes to be compensated for their NIL regardless if their state has an NIL law in place.