After what has been a bumpy few years, the Ivanka Trump brand has shuttered its doors for good. Started in 2007 as an accessories company, the Ivanka Trump brand branched out into sportswear, footwear, fine jewelry and other categories over the years. Before Donald Trump took office, the label was estimated to be a $100 million brand, reports Rosemary Feitelberg. But post-inauguration the company had a rocky time with consumers, due partially to #GrabYourWallet founder Shannon Coulter’s call for a boycott of the brand. Many shoppers associated the brand with the First Daughter even though she officially stepped away from the company before her father took office. Pictured: Ivanka Trump wearing her own $158 dress design to the RNC in 2016. See link in bio for more. #wwdnews #ivankatrump