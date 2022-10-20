×
Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears Teams With Sky High Farm Workwear on Capsule

The collection is inspired by the food Emory grew up eating in Jamaica, Queens. 

Denim Tears x Sky High Farm Workwear capsule collection
Styles from the Denim Tears x Sky High Farm Workwear collection. Courtesy

Tremaine Emory is looking to his upbringing for his latest fashion collection.

Emory, the founder of sportswear label Denim Tears and the creative director of Supreme, is teaming up with utilitarian-inspired fashion brand Sky High Farm Workwear for a capsule collection for the fall season that’s inspired by the foods the designer grew up eating in the Jamaica section of Queens, New York, such as okra, collard greens, black-eyed peas and watermelon. 

Through his Denim Tears brand, the designer is fusing his streetwear sensibility with Sky High Farm Workwear’s classic aesthetic. Pieces in the collection include a tailored, emerald-green suit featuring images of seed packets, a canvas coat also designed with images of seed packets, Sky High Farm Workwear’s signature carpenter pants, a green cashmere sweater and a vintage leather jacket hand-painted by artist Fernando Ruiz. The collection ranges in price from $118 to $1,098 and will be available through both brands’ websites and Dover Street Market starting Friday. 

Styles from the Denim Tears x Sky High Farm Workwear collection.

Sky High Farm Workwear launched this February by artist Dan Colen and Daphne Seybold, the former head of communications of Comme des Garçons. The brand is a for-profit extension of Sky High Farm, which is a nonprofit organization and farm located in Ancramdale, New York, that donates produce and meat to marginalized communities. A portion of proceeds from Sky High Farm Workwear go back to the organization’s nonprofit work. The brand is carried by Dover Street Market.

The collaboration comes during a hallmark year for Emory, who in February was named creative director of Supreme. Emory’s appointment came after the streetwear brand was acquired by VF Corp. in a $2.1 billion deal in 2020.  

Styles from the Denim Tears x Sky High Farm Workwear collection.
