Uniqlo to Launch Collection With Golfer Adam Scott

Uniqlo is continuing its partnership with golfer Adam Scott with a new collection.

The global apparel brand is working with Theory Project and former Lanvin designer Lucas Ossendrijver to create a collection with the Australian golfer, which will be released on June 12. The collection’s styles were worn by Scott, a Uniqlo global brand ambassador, during the 2023 Masters Tournament held last month in Georgia and at the recent 2023 PGA Championships held this weekend in New York.

“It was a really enjoyable process working directly with Lucas,” Scott said. “He understands my style, what I think will work well for me on the course, and this collection is truly a combination of his unique design perspective and knowledge of the Uniqlo brand. I have always gravitated toward simplicity, but with thoughtful details and quality that give it sophistication. The collection was developed to be something that can be worn on the course, be functional, and can just as easily be worn in the everyday.”

The collection includes polo styles like the Uniqlo Dry-Ex polo shirt, available in colors like light blue, gray and a striped pattern. There’s also the AirSense pleated pants, which are newly designed and offer a lightweight, stretchy wear.

Adam Scott Courtesy of Uniqlo

“Adam and I had a couple of meetings to get to know each other, so I would get a feel of what he’s comfortable wearing and what is important to him,” Ossendrijver said. “Golf being such a classic and codified sport, I tried to find a slight twist, elevating the product and making sure the quality is great. I really worked with color to create the looks for each tournament — sophisticated color combinations that are interesting but still easy to wear.”

Uniqlo’s collection with Scott is the latest collaboration to come from the fashion brand. Earlier this year, Uniqlo continued its partnership with British label JW Anderson for its latest collaboration, marking six years of working with designer Jonathan Anderson.

In January, Uniqlo also teamed with Hypebeast on an apparel collection that was codesigned by Japanese artist Kosuke Kawamura. Kawamura teamed with artist Sean Wotherspoon, design collective Actual Source, media company FaZe Clan and lifestyle brand Peaches for the collection. Sources have also told WWD that designer Clare Waight Keller has been working on a collection with the company.

Uniqlo’s collection with Scott ranges in price from $39.90 to $49.90 and will be available at Uniqlo stores and online.