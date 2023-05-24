×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Versace Presents Cruise Collection in Cannes

Fashion

Martine Rose Is Clarks’ First Guest Creative Director

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said Headed to Neue Nationalgalerie for Berlin Show

Uniqlo to Launch Collection With Golfer Adam Scott

The performance styles are designed by Theory Project designer Lucas Ossendrijver. 

Golfer Adam Scott
Adam Scott Courtesy of Uniqlo

Uniqlo is continuing its partnership with golfer Adam Scott with a new collection.

The global apparel brand is working with Theory Project and former Lanvin designer Lucas Ossendrijver to create a collection with the Australian golfer, which will be released on June 12. The collection’s styles were worn by Scott, a Uniqlo global brand ambassador, during the 2023 Masters Tournament held last month in Georgia and at the recent 2023 PGA Championships held this weekend in New York.

“It was a really enjoyable process working directly with Lucas,” Scott said. “He understands my style, what I think will work well for me on the course, and this collection is truly a combination of his unique design perspective and knowledge of the Uniqlo brand. I have always gravitated toward simplicity, but with thoughtful details and quality that give it sophistication. The collection was developed to be something that can be worn on the course, be functional, and can just as easily be worn in the everyday.”

Related Galleries

The collection includes polo styles like the Uniqlo Dry-Ex polo shirt, available in colors like light blue, gray and a striped pattern. There’s also the AirSense pleated pants, which are newly designed and offer a lightweight, stretchy wear. 

Golfer Adam Scott
Adam Scott Courtesy of Uniqlo

“Adam and I had a couple of meetings to get to know each other, so I would get a feel of what he’s comfortable wearing and what is important to him,” Ossendrijver said. “Golf being such a classic and codified sport, I tried to find a slight twist, elevating the product and making sure the quality is great. I really worked with color to create the looks for each tournament — sophisticated color combinations that are interesting but still easy to wear.” 

Uniqlo’s collection with Scott is the latest collaboration to come from the fashion brand. Earlier this year, Uniqlo continued its partnership with British label JW Anderson for its latest collaboration, marking six years of working with designer Jonathan Anderson. 

In January, Uniqlo also teamed with Hypebeast on an apparel collection that was codesigned by Japanese artist Kosuke Kawamura. Kawamura teamed with artist Sean Wotherspoon, design collective Actual Source, media company FaZe Clan and lifestyle brand Peaches for the collection. Sources have also told WWD that designer Clare Waight Keller has been working on a collection with the company.

Uniqlo’s collection with Scott ranges in price from $39.90 to $49.90 and will be available at Uniqlo stores and online. 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Hot Summer Bags

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Uniqlo, Golfer Adam Scott Release Apparel Collection: Details

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad