EXCLUSIVE: Utah Jazz Debuts Apparel Brand CounterPoint

The NBA’s Utah Jazz is growing its presence in the fashion world with a private label apparel brand.

The basketball team on Monday revealed the launch of its fashion and lifestyle brand, called CounterPoint, which is helmed by its creative director Calyann Barnett. Barnett has long worked in the basketball world, styling former NBA star Dwyane Wade for 14 years. The brand is named after the team’s popular music note logo.

CounterPoint is debuting with two collections: its core line that offers loungewear styles that highlight the team’s jazz note logo, and its limited-edition All-Star collection, which celebrates Utah hosting the upcoming NBA All-Star Game later this month. Prices for the collections start at $50.

“[The collections are] pulling in elements of explaining who we are, but still making it very chic and tasteful,” Barnett explained. “You’re saying you’re a fan of the Utah Jazz, but it doesn’t have to necessarily be fan gear. Anyone can wear it. We’re lucky that we have such a great logo because if you look at a bunch of sports teams, it’s not something that you want to plaster on your chest or wear, but a music note is pretty universal.”

Barnett explained both collections celebrate the Utah Jazz’s history. While the core collection offers a more minimalist, loungewear aesthetic, the All-Star line delivers more creativity and streetwear pieces. Barnett stated she took inspiration for the collection from the NBA All-Star Game in 1993, which also took place in Utah, looking to the old colorways and styles of the game’s merchandise and the light show that occurred during the game.

It was also important for Barnett to work with local businesses for CounterPoint. She stated that because Salt Lake City isn’t tapped as frequently as other major cities like New York City or Los Angeles, she had a wide range of talent to work with. She stated she worked with local businesses for aspects of CounterPoint like branding, design and packaging, among others.

“There’s so much opportunity here because it’s not oversaturated,” she said. “There isn’t a new designer popping up every single day, but there’s so much talent and that’s one thing I tried to make sure I used. It was really how do we work with as many people and how do we put back into the local community, but still welcome diversity from everywhere else.”

CounterPoint is celebrating its launch with a pop-up store located at the Shop Salt Lake City retail experience at the Gateway from Feb. 16 to 19, which will offer the full line. The brand will be sold alongside others such as Cactus Jack, StockX, Fear of God, Mrkt and others.

Going forward, CounterPoint will introduce collections seasonally and to coincide with the team’s milestones. It has several collaborations in the works.