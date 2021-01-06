Looking back on the year 2020, one word comes to mind: roller coaster.

Many industries were affected, and the fashion industry was no exception. Restrictions resulted in scaled-back fashion weeks around the globe and necessitated a slew of new strategies to produce and show collections in a time of great uncertainty.

But despite the upheaval that most designers faced as a result of COVID-19, the market proved to be as resilient as ever. Designers tackled this brave new world by pivoting to digital presentations and fashion films rather than traditional runway shows, still managing to produce full collections for the spring 2021 season. And despite the global doom and gloom, many of these collections featured vibrant, exciting looks that were a stark contrast to the grim reality of the world’s current state.

So for spring, designers have proposed a comfy, soft approach to work-from-home dressing with a luxe array of relaxed tailoring options, as well as cozy statement knits. The minimalism trend, another sign of the times, drew inspiration from uniform dressing, as did chic utility — the ultimate marriage of style and function. And silk printed pajama sets provided a much needed touch of humor that captured the spirit of bohemian living.