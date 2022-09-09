EXCLUSIVE: Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson on a 12-Piece Collection

LONDON — Zara is diving deeper into the collaboration world.

The Spanish giant is partnering with independent British brand Studio Nicholson for a 12-part capsule collection that includes footwear, eyewear and small leather goods, with the addition of a blanket.

The collection launches on Monday in stores and online, as well as two popups, one at Shreeji Newsagents in London and another at Common Cafe and Music Bar Lounge in Tokyo.

“Since launching Studio Nicholson in 2010, I’ve made it my aim to create a modular wardrobe that brings comfort, clarity and relevance to the daily decisions we make when we get dressed,” said Nick Wakeman, founder and creative director of Studio Nicholson.

“Clothing should improve our mood, move when we do and never look outdated. Maintaining this ethos for the past 12 years has given me an insight into what works — and what doesn’t. Functionality and fabric are crucial,” she added.

Wakeman’s design ethos is inspired by architecture and its minimalism. In April 2021, the brand signed a distribution deal in Japan and opened its second store in London’s Soho.

For Wakeman, a collaboration with a giant such as Zara is key to expanding her brand beyond the tight-knit community that she’s grown in the last 12 years.

“The collaboration with Zara means the modular wardrobe is exposed to an exciting new demographic of consumers; people who may not have had the chance (yet) to experience the brand. It gives us a channel to spread the aesthetic to regions and communities who might not have seen or heard of us before,” she said.

In Zara’s house style, the campaign was shot by photographer Craig McDean. “Throughout their growth, Zara has retained extremely high editorial values and this makes them the ideal partner for a Studio Nicholson collaboration,” Wakeman commented.

The Inditex-owned brand is not known for partnering or advertising, but it’s changing its method by releasing a collection with Narciso Rodriguez and working with ex-Vogue Paris editor in chief Emmanuelle Alt on party pieces.

The company’s net profit nearly tripled to 3.24 billion euros in fiscal 2021, as revenues climbed 35.8 percent to 27.7 billion euros.

Zara’s competitors, including Uniqlo, have inked many high-profile collaborations, including with Jil Sander, Jonathan Anderson and Inès de La Fressange.