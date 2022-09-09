×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Shows on Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Day to Be Rearranged

Business

EXCLUSIVE CEO Talks: Fabrizio Cardinali Maps Out Strategy for Etro’s New Phase

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: CFDA Will Mark 60 Years via Metaverse Exhibit, NFTs

EXCLUSIVE: Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson on a 12-Piece Collection

The collection launches on Sept. 12 in stores and online.

Spanish giant Zara is partnering with
Spanish giant Zara is partnering with independent British brand Studio Nicholson. Craig McDean / Courtesy of Zara

LONDON — Zara is diving deeper into the collaboration world.

The Spanish giant is partnering with independent British brand Studio Nicholson for a 12-part capsule collection that includes footwear, eyewear and small leather goods, with the addition of a blanket.

The collection launches on Monday in stores and online, as well as two popups, one at Shreeji Newsagents in London and another at Common Cafe and Music Bar Lounge in Tokyo.

“Since launching Studio Nicholson in 2010, I’ve made it my aim to create a modular wardrobe that brings comfort, clarity and relevance to the daily decisions we make when we get dressed,” said Nick Wakeman, founder and creative director of Studio Nicholson.

Related Galleries

“Clothing should improve our mood, move when we do and never look outdated. Maintaining this ethos for the past 12 years has given me an insight into what works — and what doesn’t. Functionality and fabric are crucial,” she added.

Wakeman’s design ethos is inspired by architecture and its minimalism. In April 2021, the brand signed a distribution deal in Japan and opened its second store in London’s Soho.

In Zara’s house style, the campaign was shot by renowned photographer Craig McDean. Craig McDean / Courtesy of Zara

For Wakeman, a collaboration with a giant such as Zara is key to expanding her brand beyond the tight-knit community that she’s grown in the last 12 years.

“The collaboration with Zara means the modular wardrobe is exposed to an exciting new demographic of consumers; people who may not have had the chance (yet) to experience the brand. It gives us a channel to spread the aesthetic to regions and communities who might not have seen or heard of us before,” she said.

In Zara’s house style, the campaign was shot by photographer Craig McDean. “Throughout their growth, Zara has retained extremely high editorial values and this makes them the ideal partner for a Studio Nicholson collaboration,” Wakeman commented.

The Inditex-owned brand is not known for partnering or advertising, but it’s changing its method by releasing a collection with Narciso Rodriguez and working with ex-Vogue Paris editor in chief Emmanuelle Alt on party pieces.

The company’s net profit nearly tripled to 3.24 billion euros in fiscal 2021, as revenues climbed 35.8 percent to 27.7 billion euros.

Zara’s competitors, including Uniqlo, have inked many high-profile collaborations, including with Jil Sander, Jonathan Anderson and Inès de La Fressange.

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Hot Summer Bags

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Zara Teams Up With Studio Nicholson

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad