Beauty YouTuber Nabela Noor is launching a body-positive fashion label.

Her popularity catapulted in 2017 when she posted a 54-second viral clip in which she wrote in makeup concealer on her face negative comments from her viewers about her appearance, before erasing and replacing them with a message of self-love.

"I was getting comment after comment about how I was dressed so confidently in my own size and I thought, 'Why shouldn't I?'" She continued: "My goal then went from: 'Let me show you a makeup look' to 'let me show you how you can love yourself.' There was the realization that a lot of people need to know that they are perfectly good enough as they are and they can wear what they want to wear. Then I realized I can tell them that, but if they don't have access to those garments that can make them feel that way then it's all just white noise.

Report: Ericka Franklin