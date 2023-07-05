Andy Murray Races to Wimbledon, On and Off Court

LONDON — Game, set, match.

Andy Murray is playing games both on and off court at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The British tennis player won his first match on Tuesday against Ryan Peniston and has made it to the second round, but at the Southern Village on the Wimbledon grounds, he’s taking on “Race to Wimbledon,” an interactive game developed on Fortnite Creative as part of the American Express Fan Experience.

Murray stars in three interactive games that take players on a tour of London landmarks, as well as the Wimbledon Village and its grounds. The first player to arrive at the prestigious Centre Court wins.

The two-time Wimbledon champion and American Express ambassador also features in Find Andy, where guests are invited to find him amongst giant pieces of artwork throughout the grounds.

Andy Murray playing the Fortnite Game that he stars in. Courtesy of American Express

The fan experiences on site from American Express includes trainer cleaning with Jason Markk, which was founded by Jason Mark Angsuvarn in 2007, and a postcard station that allows guests to send personalized postcards to anyone they want in the world.

In the Cardmember Lounge, Ralph Lauren has set up its own customization station where guests can personalize their products and accessories from the American brand, which has also created two exclusive designs only available in the lounge.

The Ralph Lauren customization station at the Cardmember Lounge. Courtesy of American Express

Off the Wimbledon grounds, the experience will be somewhat replicated at the Centurion Lounge at Heathrow Airport with the trainer cleaning service, Sipsmith cocktails and other giveaways.

Last year Murray collaborated with celebrity nail artist Michelle Humphrey, whose clientele includes Dua Lipa, Adele, Cate Blanchett and Madonna, on a bespoke nail bar.

Together they designed four limited-edition nail styles that best represent the tennis games: strawberries and cream, a tennis ball, tennis net and the famous Wimbledon purple and green colors.

At Wimbledon, the renowned tournament is known for its strict all-white dress code, but for the first time in history, it’s getting an update.

In 2023, women players can now wear dark-colored undershorts, a change intended to ease anxiety around periods. These garments, however, still cannot be longer than their skirts or tennis shorts.