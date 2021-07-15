Clothing is necessary, but we can make the pieces we choose to invest in count.

Swedish essentials brand Asket has set out to create meaningful essentials end the trend of overconsumption with a permanent collection of zero-compromise pieces, created to stand the test of time both in craftsmanship and design, with a focus on sustainability and full transparency.

Asket has introduced swim to its permanent collection with a minimalist take on the classic trunk-style short, featuring a mid-rise waist and mid-length inseam ending above the knee for an effortless and clean look. Partnering with Seaqual Initiative, which works with clean-up organizations in the Mediterranean to collect marine waste plastic, Asket used a high-quality, 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester yarn that is woven into a 2/1 twill weave with a fabric weight of 130g/sqm. An unbrushed finish gives a slight luster and luxurious feel.

“Any garment is only ever as good as the fiber it is built on, so we’re thrilled to have found Seaqual Initiative, who have developed a recycled source material that doesn’t compromise on the products’ technical integrity,” shared cofounder August Bard Bringéus.

The Swim Shorts, which will be available in three solid colorways (Cold Blue, Cold Green and Dark Navy) with a retail price point of $105 can be purchased now at asket.com and at Asket’s brick-and-mortar store in Stockholm.