January 24, 2020

Billionaire Boys Club is entering a new chapter with the official split of its U.S. and European divisions.

Beginning with the spring collection, the two brands will operate separately, with Billionaire Boys Club EU acting as the premium tier of the company led by chief executive officer Craig Ford and creative director Ross Westland. Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream creative director Joseph Au oversaw the Billionaire Boys Club EU spring collection, and passes his responsibility to Westland.

