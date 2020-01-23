By  on January 23, 2020

The issue of men’s cancer will be brought to the forefront during New York Fashion Week: Men’s at the fourth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show.

The show, which is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 5:30 at Pier59 Studios, is intended to raise awareness of men’s health issues, with a focus on prostate cancer, which takes the life of a man every 17 minutes.

