Columbia Teams With Madhappy for Outdoor Capsule

Being outdoors is good for mental health so it’s not a stretch that Madhappy, a brand centered around building optimism, is partnering with one of the outdoor industry’s leaders: Columbia Sportswear.

Madhappy’s Summer Outdoors Collection features a number of products that incorporate Columbia’s high-performance technology, from waterproofing to stain resistance. These include the Bugaboo Jacket, a three-in-one shell-and-liner combination; the Riptide Wind Jacket, a packable garment made from 100 percent recycled nylon body and metal sheen fabric accents, and the Riptide Short that is made from 100 percent recycled ripstock.

The line is intended to draw people to the outdoors. Dave Carhart

In addition to the products created with Columbia, the Madhappy Outdoor collection features a fleece hoodie, sweatpant and short as well as heavy jersey tees that feature a variety of phrases that address the outdoors and mental wellness including: “A Place That’s Everywhere,” “Outside In,” “Find Peace in Nature” and “Find Balance in Nature.”

“Among the constant noise of the internet, social media and societal conversation — the outdoors serves as a place of solace for all of humankind,” said Madhappy cofounder Mason Spector. “It’s one of the only things in this life that unites every individual living thing. We all share the same outside. The outdoors preceded us as humans, and will ultimately succeed us. That idea alone cements the power of the outdoors.”

Joe Boyle, president of Columbia, agrees that spending more time in nature can “provide incredible benefits. This inspirational collaboration with Madhappy helps to celebrate that spirit and we hope it draws more people to the outdoors where they can thrive.”

Retail prices are $95 for the Riptide short, $175 for the Riptide jacket and $225 for the Bugaboo. The collection is being sold through Madhappy’s Instagram page.