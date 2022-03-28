Daniel Patrick Launches Collection on NFT Platform Atticus

Los Angeles designer Daniel Patrick and customizable NFT brand Atticus have teamed for their first custom-made NFTs.

Daniel Patrick’s real designs, including their Stadium T-shirts, Varsity T-shirts, Roaming Cloak cardigan, track pants and sweat shorts, were added to Atticus to create custom NFTs. The styles went on presale on March 23 and general sale on March 25 and collectors that use one of Patrick’s designs in the NFT will be gifted a style from the brand.

“That makes sense for men because I’m more of a physical world person in terms of making products that people can wear,” Patrick said.

Atticus is a customizable NFT project where collectors can create avatars inspired by Greek gods. Collectors can customize their avatars’ traits, which will define the market in that some may try to make the most rare NFT by picking the most desired traits or pick traits they like.

The avatars are all ranked according to status as well. For instance, Artemis and Hades comprise 55 percent of the collection, followed by the rare Aphrodite and Poseidon at 30 percent of the collection and the “legendary” Zeus and Hera comprising 15 percent of the collection. All characters are designed by Atticus cofounder Kellocopter.

“Atticus was conceived to push this space forward, to create new ways for people to have fun with NFTs, with customization, collaborations and now with fashion with Daniel Patrick. We’re just getting started,” said Octopad and Atticus founder Nick Patocki Thomas.

Patrick said he decided to partner with Atticus because of how simple they made the minting process. “To me, this is a signal for the Daniel Patrick brand and what we’re doing, because you’re looking at digital retail opportunities. It’s a signal to retail as a whole for the metaverse to enhance your brand.”

Atticus is Daniel Patrick’s latest partner, joining the likes of rapper Tyga and singer Thomas Rhett who teamed with the designer on collections, and brand Starter in 2018. Patrick also designed a capsule collection with Adidas for athlete James Harden and designed his signature sneaker, the Harden 4.0. The brand is also a partner of peer-to-peer resale market The Archivist.