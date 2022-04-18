Express Names Ohio State’s Stroud and Smith-Njigba as Ambassadors

Express has found its first collegiate athlete ambassadors in Ohio State Buckeyes CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer began discussions with Ohio State’s dynamic duo this past winter season after Heisman Trophy finalist Stroud and Smith-Njigba were shopping at an Express store for an event.

“We wanted to outfit them and help them with wardrobe and that led to the initial call,” said Express executive vice president and chief marketing officer Sara Tervo. “We have a partnership with them and look to build our relationship with them and support them in their ventures.”

As part of the partnership, the quarterback and wide receiver will style the brand for their respective social channels and on Express’ channels and over the next year, they will be featured in Express campaigns and will do in-store appearances.

Express has worked with athletes in the past, including Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry in late 2014 and more recently for a campaign with rising stars Trae Young, Jamal Murray, Victor Oladipo, John Collins and Coby White in 2019.

Stroud and Smith-Njigba are the latest to enter a NIL deal with a fashion, apparel or commerce company, joining the likes of UConn’s Paige Bueckers, who signed with StockX, UCLA soccer’s Reilyn Turner who signed with Nike Inc., and University of South Carolina 2022 NCAA Champion and multiple award winner Aliyah Boston who signed with Crocs, to name a few.

This partnership with Stroud and Smith-Njigba marks Express’ first collegiate deal. Tervo said the company wanted to partner with people that align in purpose, which made Stroud and Smith-Njigba the ideal partners.

“At Express, our styling community, customers and associates are at the middle of everything we do,” she added. “As we look to expand and build our community we got excited about entering the collegiate space. We know our customer is very passionate about sports. CJ and Jaxon felt like the best first step.”

Teaming with this duo further enhances Express’ position with the younger demographic of 16- to 25-year-old customers.

“That age range is the entry and we look to retain and be there for their first life moments but also date night and weekends,” Tervo said.

Last month, Express reported that it was back in the black for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, 2022, posting $7.5 million in earnings compared to a loss of $53.2 million the prior year. Sales in the period rose 38 percent to nearly $595 million with a 45 percent increase in comparable retail sales, which included Express stores and e-commerce.