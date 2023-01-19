×
Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

FaZe Clan and Porsche Embark on Multiyear Partnership

The partnership will include original content, esports initiatives, consumer products and other plans.

FaZe Swagg
FaZe Swagg for FaZe Clan x Porsche BLANXPHOTOS

FaZe Clan is embarking on its first major partnership of 2023.

The gaming and lifestyle media platform has teamed with Porsche for a multiyear partnership that’s meant to “inspire the next generation of gamers to make their dreams a reality,” according to FaZe Clan. The partnership will include the creation of original content from FaZe Clan’s vast network of content creators, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods, which will all be released this year.  

“FaZe’s leadership at the intersection of gaming and youth culture, combined with our deep understanding of today’s creators, presents an ideal opportunity for Porsche to reach the next generation and connect with our worldwide fan network,” said FaZe Clan chief executive officer Lee Trink. “We’re thrilled to partner with a modern luxury brand like Porsche, who like FaZe Clan pushed boundaries to expand its audience, while also consistently placing the importance of community and innovation first.” 

FaZe Clan and Porsche are starting the partnership with a content series where FaZe Clan members tell their stories of success and new experiences and discuss their roles at the intersection of gaming and subcultures. Porsche will also be the official partner for all FaZe Clans’ esports teams.

“Porsche has been deeply involved in gaming and esports for several years, with a clear focus on racing — staying true and authentic to the heritage and DNA of the brand,” said Porsche AG chief marketing officer Robert Ader. “Throughout our discussions, we’ve seen that FaZe and Porsche share similar core values of performance and innovation. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we aim to inspire the gamer community to realize their own dreams.”

FaZe Clan has worked with a lengthy list of companies across multiple industries since its launch in 2010, including fashion brands like Kappa, Champion and Market, as well as institutions like the NFL, fast food chain McDonalds and artist Takashi Murakami.

Last July, FaZe Clan went public, completing a business combination with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The combined company was renamed FaZe Holdings Inc. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

