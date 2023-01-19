FaZe Clan and Porsche Embark on Multiyear Partnership

FaZe Clan is embarking on its first major partnership of 2023.

The gaming and lifestyle media platform has teamed with Porsche for a multiyear partnership that’s meant to “inspire the next generation of gamers to make their dreams a reality,” according to FaZe Clan. The partnership will include the creation of original content from FaZe Clan’s vast network of content creators, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods, which will all be released this year.

“FaZe’s leadership at the intersection of gaming and youth culture, combined with our deep understanding of today’s creators, presents an ideal opportunity for Porsche to reach the next generation and connect with our worldwide fan network,” said FaZe Clan chief executive officer Lee Trink. “We’re thrilled to partner with a modern luxury brand like Porsche, who like FaZe Clan pushed boundaries to expand its audience, while also consistently placing the importance of community and innovation first.”

FaZe Clan and Porsche are starting the partnership with a content series where FaZe Clan members tell their stories of success and new experiences and discuss their roles at the intersection of gaming and subcultures. Porsche will also be the official partner for all FaZe Clans’ esports teams.

“Porsche has been deeply involved in gaming and esports for several years, with a clear focus on racing — staying true and authentic to the heritage and DNA of the brand,” said Porsche AG chief marketing officer Robert Ader. “Throughout our discussions, we’ve seen that FaZe and Porsche share similar core values of performance and innovation. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we aim to inspire the gamer community to realize their own dreams.”

FaZe Clan has worked with a lengthy list of companies across multiple industries since its launch in 2010, including fashion brands like Kappa, Champion and Market, as well as institutions like the NFL, fast food chain McDonalds and artist Takashi Murakami.

Last July, FaZe Clan went public, completing a business combination with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The combined company was renamed FaZe Holdings Inc.