Greg Norman Collection Names Bentivegna Creative Director

Greg Norman Collection has a new head designer.

The golf lifestyle brand has tapped activewear industry veteran Peter Bentivegna to serve as vice president and creative director. He succeeds Danny Gee, who has left the company.

In his new role, Bentivegna will oversee men’s and women’s design and product development for the brand’s green grass, wholesale and direct-to-consumer retail channels. He will report to Michael J. Setola, chairman and chief executive officer of Tharanco Lifestyles, which markets the collection globally.

“Our brand mission is ‘Performance by Design,’ and Pete’s talents and background are right there with us to continue to grow through that singular goal,” Setola said. “We have a dynamic and passionate customer base who omnichannel shops The Shark, and Pete will lead in bringing exciting new designs and products to the marketplace.”

The Shark is the nickname for Greg Norman and the logo of the line.

Bentivegna is the former global head of design at New York City-based activewear brand Fourlaps. He has also directed design teams at The Gap, Ovadia and Nautica Jeans Co. Greg Norman Collection has been putting more emphasis on direct-to-consumer and e-commerce and Bentivegna is expected to participate in growing those channels.

“No one can question the power and relevancy of The Shark logo in the golf world,” Bentivegna said. “I am so excited to build upon that legacy.”