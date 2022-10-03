×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

Greg Norman Collection Names Bentivegna Creative Director

The industry veteran previously headed design for Fourlaps.

Greg Norman Collection.
Looks from the Greg Norman Collection.

Greg Norman Collection has a new head designer.

The golf lifestyle brand has tapped activewear industry veteran Peter Bentivegna to serve as vice president and creative director. He succeeds Danny Gee, who has left the company.

In his new role, Bentivegna will oversee men’s and women’s design and product development for the brand’s green grass, wholesale and direct-to-consumer retail channels. He will report to Michael J. Setola, chairman and chief executive officer of Tharanco Lifestyles, which markets the collection globally.

“Our brand mission is ‘Performance by Design,’ and Pete’s talents and background are right there with us to continue to grow through that singular goal,” Setola said. “We have a dynamic and passionate customer base who omnichannel shops The Shark, and Pete will lead in bringing exciting new designs and products to the marketplace.”

Related Galleries

The Shark is the nickname for Greg Norman and the logo of the line.

Bentivegna is the former global head of design at New York City-based activewear brand Fourlaps. He has also directed design teams at The Gap, Ovadia and Nautica Jeans Co. Greg Norman Collection has been putting more emphasis on direct-to-consumer and e-commerce and Bentivegna is expected to participate in growing those channels.

“No one can question the power and relevancy of The Shark logo in the golf world,” Bentivegna said. “I am so excited to build upon that legacy.”

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Hot Summer Bags

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Greg Norman Collection Names Peter Bentivegna

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad