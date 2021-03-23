LONDON – Hackett London is dressing Aston Martin’s new Formula One drivers and wider team for their days spent traveling, or in the factory.

The luxury automotive group is joining F1 after more than 60 years on the sidelines of the sport, with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

Hackett will be dressing the drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, who is the son of Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian clothing tycoon who is part-owner of Aston Martin.

An announcement is expected Tuesday.

Asked about the collection, the Hackett design team said they wanted the F1 collection to have three main features: comfort, performance and utility.

Almost every piece, they said, has natural stretch, and they also worked with special water-resistant finishes, breathable and temperature-regulating fabrics. Some of the clothes have mesh linings, ventilation, ergonomic seam lines, concealed pockets and waterproof zips.

Hackett, the longest continual partner of Aston Martin, has also extended its licensing contract with the automotive group’s parent company until 2024, a deal that marks 20 years of cooperation.

Hackett said it will continue producing the Aston Martin Racing by Hackett collection for spring 2021, which includes casual outerwear, polo shirts with logo embroidery, backpacks, lightweight outerwear, vests and windbreakers.

Marcella Wartenbergh, chief executive officer of AWWG, Hackett London’s parent, said “an F1 team represents the best of the best, not only the drivers, but also the engineers, the pit crew – men and women at the top of their field. Aston Martin will bring a renewed sense of elegance to this thrilling sport, and we are proud to be a part of that endeavor.”

Jefferson Slack, managing director, commercial and marketing, of the F1 team said “it’s fitting that our partnership extends into our new F1 venture. Luxury and style are at the forefront of our principles, and whether our team is traveling to the race circuits or conducting meetings in our factory, it’s imperative these values extend through into our attire.”

Wartenbergh has been busy on the marketing front.

