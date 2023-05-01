×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Sunday's Digital Daily: May 1,2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Stages Monumental Pre-Fall 2023 Show in Seoul

Beauty

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Lemme Is in Expansion Mode

Beauty

Guillaume Jesel to Lead Tom Ford, Peter Hawkings Named Creative Director

J. Crew Taps 10 Photographers for Men’s Spring Campaign

The campaign, which celebrates the brand’s 40th anniversary, is meant to capture aspects of modern America.

J. Crew men's spring campaign
An image from J. Crew's men's spring campaign. Courtesy of J. Crew

J. Crew is continuing the celebration of its 40th anniversary with its men’s spring campaign.

The fashion retailer has tapped 10 photographers for its upcoming men’s campaign, which is meant to capture aspects of modern America as a way to honor the brand’s roots. 

The photographers, some of the company’s favorites, include Brian Adams, Cole Barash, Miranda Barnes, Eric Chakeen, Ilyes Griyeb, Curran Hatleberg, Daniel Jack Lyons, Liam Macrae, Yael Malka and Bethany Mollenkof. The photographers captured images in states such as California, Texas, Alaska, Colorado and others. 

Related Galleries

Photographs include Barnes’ image of an ice machine outside a convenience store in Texas, Mollenkof’s picture of a lake and mountain backdrop in California and Barash’s photo of a pack of llamas in Colorado, among others.

J. Crew's men's spring campaign
An image from J. Crew’s men’s spring campaign. Courtesy of J. Crew

The campaign is the latest to come from J. Crew men’s creative director Brendon Babenzien, who was appointed to the position last May. Babenzien is the cofounder of menswear label Noah and previously served as the design director at Supreme. 

This is one of J. Crew’s latest initiatives. In January, the retailer launched “J. Crew Always,” which offers a 360-resale program powered by ThredUp. The initiative was meant to further the company’s circularity and sustainability efforts. 

On the menswear front, J. Crew went further into the category last fall by opening a new men’s concept store in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. The store offers an edited curation of the brand’s men’s collection, vintage pieces and a café. 

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad