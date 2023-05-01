J. Crew Taps 10 Photographers for Men’s Spring Campaign

J. Crew is continuing the celebration of its 40th anniversary with its men’s spring campaign.

The fashion retailer has tapped 10 photographers for its upcoming men’s campaign, which is meant to capture aspects of modern America as a way to honor the brand’s roots.

The photographers, some of the company’s favorites, include Brian Adams, Cole Barash, Miranda Barnes, Eric Chakeen, Ilyes Griyeb, Curran Hatleberg, Daniel Jack Lyons, Liam Macrae, Yael Malka and Bethany Mollenkof. The photographers captured images in states such as California, Texas, Alaska, Colorado and others.

Photographs include Barnes’ image of an ice machine outside a convenience store in Texas, Mollenkof’s picture of a lake and mountain backdrop in California and Barash’s photo of a pack of llamas in Colorado, among others.

The campaign is the latest to come from J. Crew men’s creative director Brendon Babenzien, who was appointed to the position last May. Babenzien is the cofounder of menswear label Noah and previously served as the design director at Supreme.

This is one of J. Crew’s latest initiatives. In January, the retailer launched “J. Crew Always,” which offers a 360-resale program powered by ThredUp. The initiative was meant to further the company’s circularity and sustainability efforts.

On the menswear front, J. Crew went further into the category last fall by opening a new men’s concept store in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. The store offers an edited curation of the brand’s men’s collection, vintage pieces and a café.