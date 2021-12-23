Kith to Unveil Second City Edition Jerseys for New York Knicks

Kith x Knicks has returned.

The New York City-based retailer unveiled the second installment of their partnership with the New York Knicks and Nike on Thursday, launching on Christmas Day.

The trio created a 14-piece apparel collection celebrating the Knicks and their home arena, Madison Square Garden. Apparel pieces include the Madison jacket from Kith’s archive; an updated nylon crinkle Coaches Jacket, and Low Crown Fitted caps made with New Era arrive in black colorways and continuing where their previous ‘City Never Sleeps’ City Edition jerseys for the Knicks jersey left off, bearing details in Knicks’ signature blue and orange colors.

In addition, Kith and Nike teamed on a black, pebbled leather Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker featuring TPU Swoosh logos nodding to Nike’s Air Force 1 sneaker designs from the early 2000s, and NYC Swoosh and Kith Air logos.

The second Kith x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers for the New York Knicks Courtesy Photo

The apparel collection, which is worn in the campaign by Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch of Yonkers rap group The Lox, supports Kith’s second City Edition jerseys for the New York Knicks that will debut on Christmas Day at their home game versus the Atlanta Hawks (although Christmas Day games remain in flux as the NBA grapples with the influx of players entering Covid health and safety protocols).

Last season, Kith debuted their City Edition jerseys for the Knicks and an accompanying apparel collection that was modeled in a campaign featuring Dipset rappers Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana.

The retailer also recently launched a collaboration with Star Wars.