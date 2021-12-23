Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: December 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria’s Secret Unveils Store of the Future in Chicago

Fashion

Haute Couture Calendar Released

Business

Sergio Rossi to Open Milan Boutique

Kith to Unveil Second City Edition Jerseys for New York Knicks

The New York City-retailer designed the Knicks' City Edition jerseys debuting on Christmas Day and a supporting apparel collection.

Kith for New York Knicks capsule
The Lox in the Kith for New York Knicks capsule collection Courtesy Photo

Kith x Knicks has returned.

The New York City-based retailer  unveiled the second installment of their partnership with the New York Knicks and Nike on Thursday, launching on Christmas Day.

The trio created a 14-piece apparel collection celebrating the Knicks and their home arena, Madison Square Garden. Apparel pieces include the Madison jacket from Kith’s archive; an updated nylon crinkle Coaches Jacket, and Low Crown Fitted caps made with New Era arrive in black colorways and continuing where their previous ‘City Never Sleeps’ City Edition jerseys for the Knicks jersey left off, bearing details in Knicks’ signature blue and orange colors.

In addition, Kith and Nike teamed on a black, pebbled leather Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker featuring TPU Swoosh logos nodding to Nike’s Air Force 1 sneaker designs from the early 2000s, and NYC Swoosh and Kith Air logos.

Kith x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers for the New York Knicks
The second Kith x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers for the New York Knicks Courtesy Photo

The apparel collection, which is worn in the campaign by Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch of Yonkers rap group The Lox, supports Kith’s second City Edition jerseys for the New York Knicks that will debut on Christmas Day at their home game versus the Atlanta Hawks (although Christmas Day games remain in flux as the NBA grapples with the influx of players entering Covid health and safety protocols).

Last season, Kith debuted their City Edition jerseys for the Knicks and an accompanying apparel collection that was modeled in a campaign featuring Dipset rappers Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana.

The retailer also recently launched a collaboration with Star Wars.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad