Love Brand & Co. Lands in Miami

What do elephants and men’s beachwear have in common?

The answer would normally be very little, but for British luxury swimwear label Love Brand & Co., elephants have become part of the brand’s DNA as part of the brand’s mission to help the plight of the wild creatures and raise funds for their conservation.

Founded in 2010, former architect Oliver Tomalin along with his wife and cofounder Rose, set out to create a vibrant, luxurious swim and resortwear brand composed of colorful linens, beachwear and swim trunks — all sporting prints hand-drawn by Tomalin. This was accompanied by a promise to elephants, in the form of the aptly named “Trunks for Trunks” mission: to fight for the space the animals need to survive and by donating a percentage of revenue to charities helping wild elephants and endangered species.

The brand’s first line of men’s and boys’ swim trunks was first carried at Selfridges in London in 2011 and is now offered by stores such as Harrods as well as in the brand’s three stand-alone stores in London and a miniature retail concept at Pine Cay, a Relais & Chateaux private island in Turks & Caicos.

Love Brand & Co. x The Standard Hotel, Miami

The brand is now partnering with The Standard, Miami, and Tomalin’s inspiration was derived from the colorful and lively deck chairs there.

The capsule consists of five pieces, including a pair of swim shorts ($220), two linen shirts — a long-sleeved button-down ($270) and a Cuban collared short-sleeved shirt ($220), with matching mini-me sizes for boys ($150) as well as matching swimsuit bottoms for baby girls ($75) — done up in a sun-soaked yellow colorway with a “drunk” warped check, inspired by the yellow strapped deck chairs that surround the lido.

The shorts are made from 100 percent recycled single-use plastic and eco-consciously printed by sublimation, then finished with a 100 percent recycled woven label adorned with the brand’s signature logo of two elephants forming a heart.

The range is available for purchase now on the brand’s website and exclusively at the Standard Spa shop, Miami.

Love Brand & Co. x The Standard Hotel, Miami.