Mack Weldon is updating its image.

The men’s essentials brand created by Brian Berger in 2012 with a mission to reinvent basics, today will unveil a new brand positioning message campaign. Called “Buy Some Time,” the campaign includes two television spots created with brand agency Bullish and directed by the Perlorian Brothers. This marks Mack Weldon’s first full integrated campaign and centers around the introduction of its Daily Wear System, a handle used to describe how its pieces work together to complement one another.

The brand now offers everything from underwear and socks to high-tech pants, polos, dress shorts and swimwear.

“When men can look great with minimal effort, they have time to focus on the things that matter to them most,” said Talia Handler, Mack Weldon’s newly hired chief marketing officer. “This is the essence of our new ‘Buy Some Time’ campaign, launching today and marking our first fully integrated campaign since the brand launched nine years ago.”

At the center of the campaign are the TV spots that showcase how the brand’s clothing can help guys find extra time in their day by taking the guesswork out of dressing. The tongue-in-cheek spots feature Stephen and Michael, who can spend less time on their wardrobe and more time tending to their giant pumpkin or programming their robot drummer thanks to their Mack Weldon apparel collection.

“We spent time working to uncover what makes Mack Weldon’s customers tick, what they value and the role the brand plays in their lives,” said Brent Vartan, managing partner of Bullish. “We found that they value systems — in fact, they have a system for almost everything in their life. That’s a value that Mack Weldon shares with their customers as they design their clothes to work as a system. We’re excited to help bring this connection to light for Mack Weldon and its customer base across their marketing touchpoints.”

Handler said that the brand’s products have always been designed to work together, but Mack Weldon has never publicized it. “Bringing our new positioning to life via the ‘Buy Some Time’ campaign not only reinforces the value that we deliver to our customers every day, but will also be used as the flywheel that propels our evolution from an e-commerce company to a true lifestyle brand that also has a robust retail footprint.”

Founder Berger said since the brand has branched out beyond underwear and socks, this campaign is “the next logical step” to get the message out about its expanded range.

Mack Weldon is based in New York City and sells its collection on its own e-commerce site and at one brick-and-mortar store at Hudson Yards.