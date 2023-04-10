×
Maison Kitsune Launches Golf Collection

The line of men's and womenswear offers the brand's irreverant take on the traditionally staid category.

Maison Kitsune's new golf collection.
A look from Maison Kitsune's new golf collection. courtesy of maison kitsune

Maison Kitsune is bringing its perspective to the golf world.

Starting with the spring season, the Paris-based brand is introducing its first golf-themed collection, a line of men’s and womenswear “created for the unconventional player.” Maison Kitsune Golf blends the playful aesthetic of the brand with the tradition of the sport by offering up a collection with an “irreverent perspective on classic aesthetics.”

Polo shirts and windbreakers are emblazoned with the newly created Maison Kitsune Golf logo. There are pleated skirts for women, and shorts or long pants for men. The brand’s signature fox appears on the pieces as well, either swinging a club or making an appearance on the polos or the back pockets of the pants.

In addition to the apparel, the launch collection includes accessories such as bucket hats, club covers and gloves.

Retail prices range from $55 for socks to $710 for a jacket.

Maison Kitsune's new golf collection.
The collection will be offered in the U.S. starting in May. courtesy of Maison Kitsune

The collection launched last week in South Korea through Maison Kitsune Golf pop-up shops and online. It will launch worldwide in select Maison Kitsune stores in Paris, New York and Tokyo, as well as online, on May 9.

Maison Kitsune was founded in 2002 and is now carried in more than 400 shops worldwide. It also operates 45 of its own stores in major international cities.  

